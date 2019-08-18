BUNKER HILL — Maconaquah's football team had one of the largest improvements in the state last year, winning nine games after totaling just four victories during the previous two seasons.
That type of success was new for the Braves, a program that had not won more than six games in any of the previous 25 seasons.
So, as Maconaquah marched into the sectional title game last year, there was a lot of excitement around the program under first-year coach Austin Colby. But at the same time, at the end of the season, something was missing: Additions to the trophy case.
“We feel like we have some unfinished business,” Colby said. “We won nine games last year but what titles did we really add to our name? We don’t really have anything we can hold onto from last year.”
That’s the theme of the preseason. The foundation was put in place last season when Austin put together a staff that included his father, former Kokomo coach Brett Colby. The double wing-T offense, which the family has used to win at Kokomo and Frankfort, was implemented and one year later, the terminology of the offense is better understood by Maconaquah’s players. That allows for more time to work on fine tuning the system, rather than instruct on the fundamentals and terms used.
But there’s no room for complacency after the 9-3 season. So far, none has been visible.
“I have not yet seen — from all of our summer stuff and our preseason stuff — I’ve not seen one kid that seems complacent,” Austin Colby said. “Every kid seems hungry. And we’ve preached to them: We won nine games last year, but what did we accomplish? Nothing. Everybody is hungry.”
There are two ways to not walk away with the same feeling: win a conference or sectional championship.
“Our saying is teams that are remembered win in November,” Colby said. “All of the great teams you can think of from the past won games in November. We live by that motto and hopefully we can make it come true.”
Maconaquah opens the season Friday at Southwood, the defending Three Rivers Conference champions. The Braves will take an experienced group of skill players into that key season-opener.
“We have something to play for right out of the gate by playing the defending conference champions,” Colby said.
Nolan Kelly, a junior, returns at quarterback. He completed 33-of-75 passes for 463 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions last year, also rushing for 285 yards.
Carter Little, a junior, is at left wing; Jared Blake, a junior, is at right wing; and Bryce Smyth, a senior, is the fullback. Little rushed for 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, while Blake gained 912 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.
The offensive line will not begin as an experienced unit. Only two starters return, but neither are playing the same position as last year. Garrett Spohn, a junior, will start at left guard after playing right guard last season. Cole Wininger, a senior, has moved to right tight end from left guard.
Gavin Love, a sophomore, will start at left tackle; senior Alex Ringeisen will start at center; Braxton Caldwell, a sophomore, will start at right tackle; and Lane Wagner, a senior, will start at left tight end.
“For how young we are, we are technicians with the little things, moving our feet and getting off the ball hard,” Colby said. “My dad has done a great job and I think one of his better jobs of coaching he’s done … he’s done an unbelievable job with nobody returning [to original spot].”
On the defensive side of the ball, Maconaquah will transition into something of a 3-3 stack scheme, but more of a 3-4 look with 4-2 principles, Colby said.
“We don’t have the size up front defensively, but we have more athletes to get on the field and let run,” Colby said.
Spawn will start at defensive end, junior Colin Deckard is at nose guard, and Caldwell is at defensive tackle. Wininger will start at the jack linebacker spot, Little at the mike linebacker, Matt Ingram at will linebacker, and Jacob Rush and Aaron McKinley will split time at the strong side/outside linebacker spot.
Sam Bourne and Braiden Walton, both seniors will start at cornerback; while Nate Harding and Richie Leary, both juniors, will start at safety.
Leary will kick extra points and McKinley will handle punting duties.
