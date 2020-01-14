MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes football coach Scott Mannering is retiring, per an announcement Monday on Twin Lakes football’s Twitter page. The Indiana Hall of Fame coach led the Indians for four years and compiled an 18-27 record.
Previously, Mannering led Lewis Cass for 30 years. He went 223-109 and won 10 Mid-Indiana Conference titles along with seven sectionals, four regionals and one semistate.
From 2003-2008, Cass won at least 10 games each season, compiling a 67-10 record with four semistate appearances. The Kings broke through in 2008 to reach the State Finals where they dropped a 17-14 decision to Heritage Christian.
