LAFAYETTE — McCutcheon out-gained Kokomo by more than 400 yards in beating the Wildkats 59-20 in a North Central Conference game Friday night.
The Mavericks finished with a 498-78 advantage in offensive yards and a 21-5 edge in first downs.
The Wildkats dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the NCC.
“We’ll keep fighting and keep moving on for next week,” Kokomo coach Richard Benberry said on the WIOU 1350-AM postgame show.
Torian Smith kept the Wildkats in the game in the first half with two kickoff returns for touchdowns. After the Mavs built a 14-0 lead, Smith broke loose for a 97-yard return for a score late in the first quarter. That’s the third-longest kickoff return in Kat history.
Smith struck again in the second quarter. After the Mavs kicked a field goal for a 17-7 lead midway through the quarter, Smith took the kickoff and raced 92 yards for a touchdown.
“Special player and he did some great things with the ball,” Benberry said, “and the guys who blocked for him, hat’s off to them as well.”
Down 17-14, Kokomo had a chance to take the lead late in the half, but the Kats saw two touchdown passes called back because of penalties. McCutcheon (1-3, 1-1) took possession with 1:28 left in the half and went 72 yards in nine plays for a touchdown at :19 to make it a 24-14 halftime lead.
The Kats had a mountain of penalties in the game — 14 for 119 yards, with the second-quarter ones sticking out the most.
“Lot of formation shift penalties,” Benberry lamented. “Having young guys in, you have to make sure they can line up and know how to line up in certain formations. We’ll fix that.”
The Mavs broke it open in the third quarter as they built on their last-minute TD in the first half with a pair of quick touchdowns to make it 38-14. They went on to lead 52-20 at the end of the quarter. Kokomo’s only score came on defense as Tre’ Hizer returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Kokomo QB Andres Begne finished 9 of 16 passing for 73 yards with three interceptions. Smith had five catches for 40 yards to go with his two kickoff returns for scores.
Kohl Beard and Myles Lenoir led the Kats’ defense with eight tackles each.
Kokomo returns home for the next three games, starting with Class 6A No. 4 Lafayette Jeff next Friday.
