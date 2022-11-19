...WINDY CONDITIONS AND ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER DANGER SATURDAY...
Strong gusty winds will develop Saturday afternoon and evening.
Expect wind gusts out of the west and southwest in excess of 40
mph. Isolated higher gusts will be possible, and the strongest
winds will be more likely the further north you are.
These winds will cause unsecured outdoor objects and holiday
decorations to be blown about, and may cause driving difficulties
for high profile vehicles.
This will combine with afternoon RH values of around 25 percent to
create an elevated fire weather danger. Avoid outdoor burning when
possible and properly dispose of any flammable objects.
Kokomo football coach Austin Colby hugs Wildkat senior Jaquan East after having the seniors line up in the end zone following Kokomo's 10-9 loss to New Prairie in the Class 4A North Semistate on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Walter Cross Field.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo end Andrew Barker corrals a fourth-down pass from Jackson Siefert-Barnes on the Kats' last drive against New Prairie in the Class 4A North Semistate on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Walter Cross Field. Barker made the catch to keep the drive going, but the Kats later turned the ball over on downs, ending their last chance to win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
STATE SLIPS AWAY
FOOTBALL: New Prairie beats Kokomo with stunning comeback
Kokomo football coach Austin Colby hugs Wildkat senior Jaquan East after having the seniors line up in the end zone following Kokomo's 10-9 loss to New Prairie in the Class 4A North Semistate on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Walter Cross Field.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo end Andrew Barker corrals a fourth-down pass from Jackson Siefert-Barnes on the Kats' last drive against New Prairie in the Class 4A North Semistate on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Walter Cross Field. Barker made the catch to keep the drive going, but the Kats later turned the ball over on downs, ending their last chance to win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s football team looked on its way to the State Finals when kicker Jackson Siefert-Barnes drilled a 35-yard field goal on the final play of the third quarter in the Class 4A North Semistate on Friday night at Walter Cross Field. That gave No. 7-ranked Kokomo a 9-0 lead against No. 6 New Prairie in a defensive slugfest on a frigid night.
The state dream slipped away in a stunning stretch of 1:21 deep in the fourth quarter.
New Prairie’s Owen Chalik kicked a 28-yard field goal at 4:06 and Chalik followed with a perfectly executed onside kick. The Cougars recovered — and on the very next play, New Prairie QB Marshall Kmiecik fired a 39-yard pass to Dallas Ryans to move the Cougars to the Kokomo 6-yard line. Two plays later, Kmiecik scored on a 6-yard run and Chalik kicked the extra point for a shocking 10-9 lead at 2:45.
New Prairie’s defense stopped Kokomo’s last drive to secure the semistate title.
Kokomo football coach Austin Colby hugs Wildkat senior Jaquan East after having the seniors line up in the end zone following Kokomo's 10-9 loss to New Prairie in the Class 4A North Semistate on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Walter Cross Field.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tracy Dowling sacks NP's Marshall Kmiecik and causes a fumble.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Keegan Name carries the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Evan Barker carries the ball and a couple of NP defenders down the field.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Evan Barker heads to the endzone in the first quarter.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tracy Dowling brings down NP's Marshall Kmiecik.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Evan Barker carries the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo end Andrew Barker corrals a fourth-down pass from Jackson Siefert-Barnes on the Kats' last drive against New Prairie in the Class 4A North Semistate on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Walter Cross Field. Barker made the catch to keep the drive going, but the Kats later turned the ball over on downs, ending their last chance to win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Keegan Name carries the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Coach Austin Colby congratulates his players after an interception.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Reis Beard takes down NP's Marshall Kmiecik.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Keegan Name lingers for a moment after missing a catch in one of the last efforts for the Kats to gain advantage.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Keegan Name buries his face in his hands in the post-game huddle after Kokomo football falls to New Prairie 10-9 in the football semistate on Friday, November 18, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jaquan East gets emotional in the post-game huddle after Kokomo football falls to New Prairie 10-9 in the football semistate on Friday, November 18, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football coach Austin Colby hugs Wildkat senior Jaquan East after having the seniors line up in the end zone following Kokomo's 10-9 loss to New Prairie in the Class 4A North Semistate on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Walter Cross Field.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tracy Dowling sacks NP's Marshall Kmiecik and causes a fumble.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Keegan Name carries the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Evan Barker carries the ball and a couple of NP defenders down the field.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Evan Barker heads to the endzone in the first quarter.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tracy Dowling brings down NP's Marshall Kmiecik.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Evan Barker carries the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo end Andrew Barker corrals a fourth-down pass from Jackson Siefert-Barnes on the Kats' last drive against New Prairie in the Class 4A North Semistate on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Walter Cross Field. Barker made the catch to keep the drive going, but the Kats later turned the ball over on downs, ending their last chance to win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Keegan Name carries the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Coach Austin Colby congratulates his players after an interception.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Reis Beard takes down NP's Marshall Kmiecik.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Keegan Name lingers for a moment after missing a catch in one of the last efforts for the Kats to gain advantage.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Keegan Name buries his face in his hands in the post-game huddle after Kokomo football falls to New Prairie 10-9 in the football semistate on Friday, November 18, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jaquan East gets emotional in the post-game huddle after Kokomo football falls to New Prairie 10-9 in the football semistate on Friday, November 18, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo coach Austin Colby lamented the Kats’ failed extra point after scoring a touchdown on the game’s opening possession. The Kats appeared to have an issue with the snap on the play and Siefert-Barnes ended up throwing a pass that was intercepted.
“You preach special teams all year and I thought our special teams played great all season. The extra point bit us. We scored on the first drive; I can’t believe we didn’t get another one in the end zone the whole game. It’s shocking to me,” he said.
“[The Cougars] played well and they’re a good football team. I wish them luck next week. It’s a tough pill to swallow.”
New Prairie (13-1) advances to face East Central in the Class 4A title game.
Kokomo finished 12-2, matching the school record for wins. The two losses came by a combined three points.
“To fall by one point is a very tough, tough thing to swallow because you don’t get to this point in the season very often. Some people never get here, ever, and some teams never get to experience this,” Colby said. “But to leave a banner on the wall … we’re going to have a white state of Indiana ‘22 Final Four, we proved a lot of people wrong this year. Just super proud of everybody.”
Kokomo seemed in good shape after New Prairie’s field goal, but the onside kick changed everything. Chalik’s kick took a perfect bounce and Brice VanBruaene recovered. The Cougars quickly pressed the advantage with Kmiecik’s first-down pass to Ryans.
“It kind of took the wind out of our sail,” Colby said of the onside kick. “They went right down and scored right after that. That’s tough to overcome, tough to bounce back from, but we gave ourselves a chance.”
After falling behind, Kokomo promptly faced a fourth-and-eight from its own 32. Quarterback Evan Barker threw a lateral skip pass to Siefert-Barnes. The skip made the Cougars’ defense pause and Siefert-Barnes fired a 30-yard pass to Andrew Barker. That gave the Kats a first down at the Cougar 38 at 2:20.
“We had that one in our back pocket for awhile now,” Colby said. “My dad [Brett] got beat on it in 90-whatever. I thought it worked to perfection. It was awesome. ... It gave us a little spark at the end of the game, but we couldn’t make it happen.”
After the big pass, the Cougars stopped the Kats for no gain on a first-down run and Evan Barker threw an incompletion on second down. Following a penalty that moved the Kats back five yards, Evan Barker had another incompletion on third down. He completed a pass to Keegan Name on fourth down, but the Cougars stopped Name two yards shy of the first down.
From there, New Prairie took a knee twice to end the game.
Kokomo opened the game with a seven-play, 67-yard scoring drive that Evan Barker capped with a 4-yard TD run for a 6-0 lead.
The rest of the first half saw both defenses stand tall. The Kats had a promising drive early in the second quarter end with a failed fourth-down conversion just outside the red zone. Kokomo’s defense stopped New Prairie twice on fourth-down tries in the first half.
Kokomo had another promising drive end right at the red zone on its first possession of the third quarter. But three plays later, the Kats’ Reis Beard picked off a Cougar pass. That led to Siefert-Barnes’ 35-yard field goal to close the quarter.
New Prairie finally found sustained success against Kokomo’s defense when it put together a 14-play, 59-yard drive that lasted 7:54. Chalik’s field goal brought the Cougars within 9-3 — and set the stage for the onside kick.
Kmiecik led the Cougars with 79 rushing yards and 76 passing yards.
Evan Barker capped his Kat career with a 100-yard rushing effort. Fellow seniors Name and Shayne Spear led the defense with 13 tackles apiece and Spear also had two tackles for loss. Beard had 10 tackles and the pick and Tracy Dowling had seven tackles, one sack and 1 1/2 tackles for loss.
“Super proud of [the Kats],” Colby said. “We’re never going to be able to replace that senior class. It reminds me a lot of the senior class in ‘17 [when the Kats finished as Class 5A state runners-up]. So many good players, so many good kids. A lot of good kids who did the right thing all the time — good athletes, good students. You love to be around that kind of stuff. We’re going to miss every single one of them, there’s no doubt about it.”
