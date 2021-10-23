MARION — It was a familiar postseason nemesis and a familiar result for Eastern’s football team at Eastbrook Friday night.
The Comets and Class 2A No. 1-ranked Panthers met in sectional play for the fourth time in six seasons with the same outcome: a dominant Eastbrook victory.
The Panthers broke open the game with a flurry of 28 unanswered points in the second quarter to go up 42-7 at halftime, triggering a running clock in the second half as Eastern saw its season close with a 56-14 loss.
“Man, it’s just momentum,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “When you’ve got a team like Eastbrook, they just feed on their success. They got the ball rolling and we just never could get them slowed down to make a play to get us back in the ballgame.”
Eastbrook (9-0) finished with 361 total yards, with 223 of those coming on the ground. Gage Engle finished with 167 yards on 20 carries in one half of action.
The Comets (7-3) took a punch in the mouth from Eastbrook out of the gate but weathered that early storm, cutting a 14-0 deficit in half by the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers scored on their second possession when Gage Engle broke loose for a 19-yard touchdown run. Eastbrook then threatened to put the game out of reach early by recovering an Eastern fumble on the ensuing kickoff and scoring one play later when Engle broke loose for a 23-yard score just :12 after the first score.
At that point, Eastern put together its most successful drive of the game, a 13-play, 80-yard drive highlighted by an Eli Edwards 27-yard pass to Bradie Porter on third-and-seven and then a two-yard fourth down TD pass to Austin Roberts to cap the drive. That left the Comets trailing just 14-7 as the first quarter wound down.
But Eastbrook delivered its next punch in such a flurry that the Comets couldn’t recover, scoring four times in the second quarter to put the game away by the half.
“I was so excited when we marched down the field to make it 14-7 and I’m feeling pretty good that we’re going to make this a ballgame,” Josh Edwards said.
“But it’s one of those things where you let a team like Eastbrook get everything clicking on all cylinders, you’re not going to stop them. And that’s kind of what happened. We just kind of let them get clicking and couldn’t slow them down.”
Gage Engle scored from six yard out with 10:23 showing in the second quarter and things snowballed from there. Isaiah Dalton broke loose for a 46-yard TD run and then caught a 43-yard TD from quarterback Jett Engle on the next drive. Jett Engle muscled through from a yard out for a score with :10.3 to play in the half. After punting on its opening drive, Eastbrook scored on its next eight possessions, three of those coming off of Eastern fumbles.
“Once we’d get some things going on offense, we had two fumbles, we had a holding penalty that was a drive killer,” Edwards said. “We told the kids you’ve got to play as close to perfect as you can to beat them, which obviously turned out to be the truth.”
Jayden Eagle, stymied much of the night by an Eastbrook defense that had allowed a stingy 5.6 points per game, broke loose late for a 53-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter for the Comets other score.
Eli Edwards had an efficient game at quarterback, completing 14 of 18 passes for 115 yards and throwing one interception. His favorite target was Bradie Porter, who hauled in six catches for 64 yards.
Eli Edwards and Eagle anchor a strong sophomore class that will look to build upon Friday’s loss against the top-ranked Panthers.
“It’s a huge experience because all of our sophomores played [Friday],” Josh Edwards said. “That’s a good group for us. Very pleased with how they played. Physically, some of them aren’t ready to be playing in a game like this, but talent-wise they are. We’ve got to continue to push those guys to improve physically and mentally.”
Josh Edwards noted that his senior class was a special group.
“This senior class is going out with 36 wins. That’s the most for a senior class to have. Three time [Hoosier Heartland] conference champions, which hasn’t taken place since the ‘60s. That group of kids has a lot to hang their hat on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.