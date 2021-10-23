RUSSIAVILLE — Indianapolis Roncalli put its first score on the board just 29 seconds into its game at Western. That drive took three plays and in that short drive time, the Royals had already made a statement.
Roncalli wasted no time Friday night as the Class 4A No. 1-ranked Royals amassed a 41-point halftime lead and rolled to a 47-8 victory over Western in the opening round of Class 4A Sectional 22 action.
“They’ve got a really strong offensive line and their backs ran hard,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “They did a good job of getting the ball to their playmakers in space, and they’re as good as advertised. They’re the No. 1 team in the state for a reason. They’re the defending champs and they’re a very, very good football team.”
Roncalli ran 19 times for 280 yards and a trio of passers connected on a dozen passes for 182 yards with no interceptions. Thirteen Roncalli plays went for 11 yards or more, with seven playing gaining at least 20 yards.
Western gained 11 first downs but had trouble keeping drives rolling as Roncalli limited the Panther running game to just 75 yards on 41 carries. Sophomore quarterback Deaglan Pleak connected on 5 of 12 passes for 191 yards, a TD and two interceptions. Pleak played in place of injured senior Dylan Bryant.
“We moved the ball a little early and couldn’t capitalize a couple times,” Stewart said. “We couldn’t sustain some drives. When you can’t get those drives going and sustain the drives and chew up the clock and end up getting points, obviously the things can escalate pretty quickly and that’s kind of what happened.”
Western scored its TD with 9:48 left in the fourth quarter when Pleak hit tight end Ian Beatty for a 68 yard TD. Those classmates struck again for the two-point conversion.
“We had some success in the second half. We were able to move the ball — especially our passing game improved,” Stewart said. “Deaglan Pleak, this is his first game he’s ever started at quarterback in high school. The more comfortable he got as the game went, the better he played.
“The kids fought to the very end. I’m proud of the way they battled and they never gave up in the game. They knew that we were shorthanded and the kids came out and still played hard for four quarters.”
Roncalli advances with a 10-0 record. Western finishes the season 6-4.
“It was a good year,” Stewart said. “It was our fifth-straight winning season. We won the [Hoosier Conference East] division for the first time in school history. We lost four games — we lost two to the No. 1 team in 3A [West Lafayette], and we lost to the No. 1 team in 4A, and we lost to a top-10 5A team [Kokomo]. We had a gauntlet of a schedule and our kids battled and they never gave up and they played hard for 10 weeks, and I’m proud of them.”
