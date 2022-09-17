WALTON — On the game’s first play from scrimmage Friday night, Northwestern’s offensive line broke open a hole and running back Cole Cardwell surged 85 yards for a touchdown to turn the scoreboard the Tigers’ way.
Lewis Cass went to work immediately turning the scoreboard around and never let the Tigers get back into the game.
The Class 2A No. 10-ranked Kings answered quickly to take an 8-7 lead and didn’t relent. Cass built a 35-point lead to trigger a running clock in the fourth quarter and went on for a 42-14 victory.
“The last couple years a play like that might have knocked out our confidence,” Cass coach Clay Mannering said of Northwestern’s opening touchdown. “Obviously we’re disappointed about hat big run and I’m sure there’s mistakes we can correct, but the big takeaway from that is we hit some adversity and the look in the kids’ eyes was, ‘OK, let’s go get one back now.’
“I was really proud of the way they responded. Of course, we never want to give up big plays, but there was no panic and I thought over the course of the next 120 plays, we’ll be fine and we were.”
The Kings (5-0, 2-0 Hoosier Conference East Division) went to work quickly, marching 71 yards in nine plays and answered Northwestern’s touchdown with a 20-yard run by Haden McClain. Quarterback L.J. Hillis ran in the two-point conversion to tilt the scoreboard in Cass’ favor, 8-7. Three plays later, Cass’ Wyatt Loos snagged an interception and returned it 22 yards for a score. The Kings led 14-7 after a quarter.
Cass added a six-yard TD run from McClain and a three-yard TD run by Cooper Frey in the second quarter to take a commanding 28-7 lead into halftime. A defensive stand at the end of the half allowed the Kings to hold a three-score lead heading into the break.
On the last possession of the half, Northwestern drove to the Kings’ 1-yard-line only to be repelled. First, the Kings pushed Northwestern back to the 4 by stopping a run in the backfield. On the next play, the last play of the half, Northwestern backup QB Brock Shank ran a keeper to the left side and appeared to have open space but Cass’ pursuit caught him. Hillis landed a hard hit to slow Shank, and Tyson Good wrestled Shank out of bounds at the 1 to end the half.
“That was really big for the game because we went into halftime up three scores and I really felt like OK, we’ve got plenty of cushion now where we can run the ball, run the clock, etc., whereas if it’s a two-score ballgame — and we went three-and-out our first series of the second half — if it had been a two-score ballgame and they score, now it’s a completely different game,” Mannering said. “So hat’s off to the defense, they really, really came up big there.
“It’s one that won’t be noticed in the stat line later on, but that changed the whole game from there on out.”
In the second half, Cass got TD runs of 33 yards and 26 yards from McClain to go up 42-7 and trigger a running clock. Northwestern’s Gabe Felix-Craig took a lateral 77 yards in the fourth quarter for the game’s final score.
McClain exploited good offensive line play to run for 192 yards and four scores on 22 carries. Frey added 47 yards and a TD on 13 carries. Hillis connected on 5 of 6 passes for 62 yards and also caught a pass from Tyson Good for six yards.
“We were able to run the ball, and as a Cass football former player, fan, coach now, I like that a lot,” Mannering said. “We were able to own the line of scrimmage more or less on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Any time our ground attack is working like that, you’ve got a great chance to win so I was really pleased with the effort of the offensive line and the backs ran hard as well.”
Cardwell finished with 114 yards on 13 carries for Northwestern (1-4, 0-2 HC East). Felix-Craig had two carries for 88 yards. The Tigers were limited to just 31 plays on offense.
Cass defenders picked off both Tiger quarterbacks, finishing with three picks. Eli Martin and Good snagged interceptions in the second half.
