Carroll fullback Keegan Ellis breaks free for a touchdown during the Cougars’ 47-7 victory over Eastern on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Greentown. Ellis ran for three scores and also had a TD reception.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
CARROLL ROLLS
FOOTBALL: No. 3 Cougars overpower Comets in key HHC clash
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
This story has been updated from the print version to add comments from Eastern coach Josh Edwards.
GREENTOWN — Green and gone.
Carroll’s Keegan Ellis got a look at a lot of green grass Friday night and when he did, he was gone. Teammate Griffin Viney got the same view. Green grass. Green light. Gone.
Carroll’s football team imposed its will Friday night at Eastern, breaking free of a tight first half to score three times in the third quarter on long touchdown runs, then breaking off another long run early in the fourth quarter as the Class A No. 3-ranked Cougars motored through the Comets 47-7 in a key Hoosier Heartland Conference showdown on the Comets’ field.
Carroll's Keegan Ellis outruns Eastern's Braylen Word. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Keegan Ellis stretches to get the first down as he gets taken down by Eastern's Noah Jourdan. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Emery Deaton runs the ball. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's KEegan Ellis runs the ball. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Noah Jourdan and Devan Baker take down Carroll's Griffin Viney. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jayden Eagle pushes Carroll's Cale Peters away as he runs the ball. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Aaron Marley takes down Eastern's Clayton Kelley. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Emery Deaton runs the ball with defense pressure from Eastern's Devan Baker. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jayden Eagle runs the ball. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Clayton Kelley get tangled up with Carroll's Carter Mullens. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Abe Edwards takes down Carroll's Keegan Ellis. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Clark McClain runs the ball. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Keegan Ellis carries Eastern defenders as he runs the ball. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Keegan Ellis, right, celebrates with Griffin Viney, left, after Ellis makes a touchdown. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Keegan Ellis goes to tackle Eastern's Braylen Word. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Luke Tanner, left, and Griffin Viney celebrate after Viney makes a touchdown. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Eli Edwards throws a pass. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Andre Hernandez blocks Eastern's Jayden Eagle. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Clayton Johnston flexes after a tackle. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll fullback Keegan Ellis breaks free for a touchdown during the Cougars' 47-7 victory over Eastern on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Greentown. Ellis ran for three scores and also had a TD reception.
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Carroll vs Eastern football
Carroll's Keegan Ellis outruns Eastern's Braylen Word. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Keegan Ellis stretches to get the first down as he gets taken down by Eastern's Noah Jourdan. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Emery Deaton runs the ball. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's KEegan Ellis runs the ball. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Noah Jourdan and Devan Baker take down Carroll's Griffin Viney. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jayden Eagle pushes Carroll's Cale Peters away as he runs the ball. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Aaron Marley takes down Eastern's Clayton Kelley. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Emery Deaton runs the ball with defense pressure from Eastern's Devan Baker. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jayden Eagle runs the ball. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Clayton Kelley get tangled up with Carroll's Carter Mullens. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Abe Edwards takes down Carroll's Keegan Ellis. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Clark McClain runs the ball. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Keegan Ellis carries Eastern defenders as he runs the ball. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Keegan Ellis, right, celebrates with Griffin Viney, left, after Ellis makes a touchdown. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Keegan Ellis goes to tackle Eastern's Braylen Word. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Luke Tanner, left, and Griffin Viney celebrate after Viney makes a touchdown. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Eli Edwards throws a pass. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Andre Hernandez blocks Eastern's Jayden Eagle. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Clayton Johnston flexes after a tackle. Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll fullback Keegan Ellis breaks free for a touchdown during the Cougars' 47-7 victory over Eastern on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Greentown. Ellis ran for three scores and also had a TD reception.
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll football defeats Eastern 47-7 on Friday, September 15, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern scored first and led at the first quarter break 7-0. Carroll got two scores in the second half for a 13-7 lead, then hit stride in the second half for five more unanswered touchdowns and a critical victory.
The key was the running game. The Cougars had a serviceable 56 yards rushing in the first half, then blew the game open at the line in the second half and finished with 385 yards total. Ellis scored touchdowns of 64, 74, and 53 yards on the ground to go with a 40-yard TD reception from quarterback Luke Tanner. Viney got in on the act with a 70-yard TD run. All the big running plays came in the second half.
“The first half was a battle,” Carroll coach Blake Betzner said. “We didn’t realize the speed [of Eastern] right at the beginning. We hadn’t played anybody that had that kind of speed and really, they were physical, way more physical than a year ago. I think we just caught up to it and figured out what we need to do to be more physical and I think our physicality — just like last year — took over in the second half.”
Carroll had the ball first in the second half and a five-play drive was punctuated by Ellis’ 64-yard run. On the next Carroll play from scrimmage, Ellis broke off the 74-yarder. The next Carroll play after that was Viney’s 70-yarder. In less than nine minutes of the third quarter the Carroll lead went from 13-7 at the half to 33-7 and the game was effectively decided.
Eastern coach Josh Edwards said he "thought we played a great first half, defensively and offensively. Very pleased with how our kids played. Second half, Carroll physically dominated us up front. We didn't have an answer.
"Carroll's a good football team. I feel like we are a good football team, but we did not match physicality in the second half. That decided the game."
Betzner said the Cougars were able to break big plays right at the line of scrimmage as Eastern tried to pile seven or eight players in the box at the line of scrimmage.
“I didn’t have to break a tackle until I was in the secondary, and even then, it was barely at all,” Ellis said of the big plays. “So it was nice having that type of blocking and that type of teammates that are there for me.”
Carroll’s line of center Cole Trent, guards Trey Pagan and Travis Tinsman, and tackles Levi Watkins and Micah McMains made the difference.
“Oh, they’re man eaters,” Betzner said of Carroll’s offensive linemen. “They work hard. I am so proud of them. If you watch our film, those are the guys you don’t want to play against. Obviously we have some great backs but those guys get it done up front. They are physical and they love to get after people.”
Ellis ran for 274 yards on 21 carries with plenty of holes to work with.
“They were very physical,” Ellis said of Carroll’s linemen. “They down-blocked like crazy. Anything they needed to get done they got done.”
Tanner connected on 7 of 12 passes 121 yards for Carroll.
Eastern QB Eli Edwards was 12 of 25 as the Comets struggled to put together drives.
With the win, Carroll is 5-0 and 3-0 in the HHC. Eastern fell to 3-2, 2-1 in the league.
“It’s huge,” Betzner said of the league victory. “We’ve been trying to climb that mountain. Eastern’s been at the top for a long time, one of the two teams. This was a huge game for us. [With the game coming] right in the middle of the season, we knew we had to play well and they would either catapult us, or we’d be climbing to the top again.”
