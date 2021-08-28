Tipton running back Eli Carter breaks loose for a nice gain during the Blue Devils’ 41-0 rout of Elwood on Friday night at Tipton. Carter ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton receiver Nate Powell celebrates after scoring a 35-yard touchdown on a pass from QB Vince Hoover during Friday’s game.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
FOOTBALL: No. 5 Tipton rips Elwood for 23rd straight win in series
TRAVIS MILLER
For the Kokomo Tribune
TIPTON — The Tipton-Elwood football rivalry has been one-sided in the 21st century. The two schools located a little over 10 miles apart play each season in Week 2 and the Blue Devils have won every matchup since the 2001 season (including two sectional matchups), a streak that started before every player on the field Friday night was born.
Class 2A No. 5-ranked Tipton (2-0) had very little trouble in dispatching the Panthers for a 23rd consecutive time, rolling to a 35-0 halftime lead behind flawless execution on both sides of the football on their way to a 41-0 victory Friday night.
8-27-21 Tipton vs Elwood football Tipton's Nate Powell catches a pass and then scores a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-27-21 Tipton vs Elwood football Tipton's Peyton Tragesser takes down Elwood's Keegan Moss. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-27-21 Tipton vs Elwood football Tipton's Aden Tolle heads to the endzone for a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-27-21 Tipton vs Elwood football Tipton's Sam Ridgeway catches a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-27-21 Tipton vs Elwood football Tipton's Nate Powell carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-27-21 Tipton vs Elwood football Tipton's Vince Hoover outruns Elwood's Logan Lane. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-27-21 Tipton vs Elwood football Tipton's Drew Servies runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-27-21 Tipton vs Elwood football Tipton's Eli Carter drags Elwood defenders with him down the field as he carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-27-21 Tipton vs Elwood football Tipton's Nate Powell carries the ball after making a catch. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-27-21 Tipton vs Elwood football Tipton's Sam Ridgeway (86) celebrates after a defensive play. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Tipton vs Elwood football
“We’ve got some good running backs playing behind a very experienced offensive line,” said Tipton coach Aaron Tolle. “[QB Vince] Hoover was 8 for 8 [Friday] for 169 yards and three touchdowns. If he’s going to play efficient like that, we have something.”
Very little went wrong for Tipton in the first half, as it scored on its first five possessions and was only stopped by the halftime buzzer as it was driving for a sixth score. Running back Eli Carter carried the mail early and was incredibly efficient, going for 103 yards on only five carries. He had rushing scores of 10 and 53 yards on Tipton’s first two possessions and the Blue Devils led 14-0 after a quarter.
Tipton’s defense was equal to the task as well, shutting down the Panthers (0-1) completely and holding them to only two first downs in the entire first half.
“I challenged our defense a little bit because this is the first time I have come into a game totally blind,” said Tolle. “There was no film [due to Elwood being inactive the past two weeks due to COVID], new coach, nothing. I told them in the pregame that, ‘Maybe this was a chance to see how much we have taught ya’.”
After dominating on the ground on its first two possessions Tipton went to the air behind Hoover. He spread the wealth in the second quarter with three touchdowns to three different receivers. Nate Powell was the initial beneficiary on a 35-yard go route for a score early in the quarter.
On the next two drives Hoover continued to look downfield. He found Sam Ridgeway for a 32-yard score and Aden Tolle for a 58-yard score to make it 35-0 with 5:56 left in the first half. All told, Tipton’s final three touchdown drives of the first half took only nine plays.
The large lead led to a running clock in the second half, but Tipton was not done. Freshman Calvin Condict scored on a three-yard run for the game’s final points in the third quarter. The rest of the night was given to Tipton’s defense. The Blue Devils allowed only 106 yards of total offense, most in the second half with reserves in.
“Kudos to our defensive coaches because we obviously got some things right,” said Tolle. “Their quarterback is a good player and he is a good learning experience because we’re going to see a lot of good players here in Hoosier Conference play.”
Tipton rushed for 242 yards on the night and backup running back Sutter Griffin closed with 91 yards on 10 carries.
The Blue Devils host Twin Lakes next Friday before beginning Hoosier Conference East Division play the following week against Cass.
