THORNTOWN — Western and Western Boone have played some memorable non-conference games over the previous three years coming into their Week 2 high school football contest Friday night at Western Boone. The Panthers prevailed all three times, once handing the Stars their only loss in a two-year period.
Unfortunately for Western, it was unable to make it four in a row.
Class 3A No. 5-ranked Western Boone broke away from a halftime tie to take a 44-22 win. Western simply was unable to generate any offense in the second half.
“I’ll have to look at the tape to see what they changed in the second half, but they’re a good team and made some definite adjustments,” said Western coach Alex Stewart. “I think they picked up the intensity and really got after it. We didn’t execute as well in the second half.”
Both teams were dominant offensively in the first half, especially on the ground. Western Boone wasted little time in getting on the board as Ryan Taylor took the opening kickoff past midfield and Rowen Durbin scooted 42 yards down the left sideline on a QB keeper on the first play from scrimmage. Trevor Weakley run in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 Stars just 18 seconds in.
“Rowen is a special player. He had to wait until he was a senior to start for us so he is learning by experience,” said Western Boone coach Justin Pelley. “This is a tough matchup for us because they have an edge on us size-wise. The difference this year is we played fast in the second half and were able to turn it on.”
The Panthers were able to then put together a 16-play drive, but turned it over on downs at the Western Boone 11. The Stars then lost a fumble at the Panther 42, and Western took full advantage. The Panthers put together an eight-play, 58-yard drive capped by a five-yard run from Deaglan Pleak. The two-point attempt was no good, and Western Boone led 8-6 after a quarter.
The second quarter saw each team take advantage of big plays to set up a pair of touchdowns each. A 60-yard run from Weakley set up a second score from Durbin, and Durbin found Jaxon Gott for the deuce to make it 16-6. Just six plays later the Panthers were in the end zone on a 38-yard run from Kyler Norman. QB Mitchell Knepley rushed in the two-point conversion to make it 16-14.
Western Boone marched right back down the field, needing just six plays to go 62 yards with Durbin scoring for a third time on a 2-yard keeper. The two-point conversion failed, and Western was able to tie with two minutes left in the first half when Knepley scored on a nine-yard run, then he found Ian Beatty for the deuce to make it 22-22 at the half.
The Stars were able to get a defensive stop to start the second half, then they went 64 yards in nine plays capped by a 13-yard score from Weakley, but the 2-point attempt was no good, making it 28-22. The Stars then gained some separation by getting a three-and out before Durbin got his fourth touchdown on a 37-yard scamper. He also ran in the two-point try to make it 36-22.
The Stars’ defense then stood tall the rest of the night. They forced three consecutive turnovers on downs and despite a fumble, they were able to add another touchdown from Ethan Bayles and a two-point conversion to for the final margin.
“They run the flex bone and it’s option, so that means it is assignment football,” said Stewart. “There are some times you make a bad read and all of a sudden the dive back is through or the quarterback is through. Then, people get frustrated and one guy overplays, leading to a big play.”
Knepley finished the night with 109 yards rushing while Pleak had 98 yards and Norman had 80 yards. All three also found the end zone. Bret Echelbarger added an interception defensively.
Things do not get any easier for the Panthers next week as they travel to 3A No. 2 West Lafayette.
