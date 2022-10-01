Kokomo’s football team shook off a slow start to hammer Anderson 45-7 in a North Central Conference game Friday night at Anderson.
Following a scoreless first quarter, the Class 4A No. 6-ranked Kats went up 10-0 in the second quarter on Jackson Siefert-Barnes’ field goal and Dre Kirby’s TD run. After Anderson scored on a big play in the third quarter to draw within 10-7, Kokomo scored five unanswered touchdowns to win going away.
Kokomo (7-0, 5-0 NCC) had a huge game on the ground as the Kats rushed for 516 yards on 60 carries. That is the third-most rushing yards in Kat history.
Junior Story (16 carries, 141 yards), Keegan Name (13-127), QB Evan Barker (11-115) and Tracy Dowling (4-83) all had big games. Barker had two TD runs and Story, Name and Dowling had one apiece. Dowling’s score came on a 61-yard breakaway.
“That was a good night,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said on the WIOU postgame show. “We had three guys over 100 yards, Tracy Dowling had the long one for 61 and had 83 on the night. The three guys that we had up in the top of the conference rushing were all over 100 yards and we were pretty balanced again. Just pleased — that was a great night on the ground.”
Barker also completed 5 of 10 passes for 74 yards.
Brandon Bennett led the Kats’ defense with six tackles and three tackles for loss. The Kats held the Indians to 4-of-18 passing and picked off two passes.
“[Defense is] what we’ve hung our hat on all year,” Colby said. “Our corners are getting so much better and they’re playing with more confidence.”
Kokomo hosts Richmond next Friday.
AROUND THE AREA
Carroll raced to a 49-0 halftime lead against Clinton Central and the Class A No. 5-ranked Cougars cruised from there to a 49-6 win. That moved Carroll into a tie with Sheridan atop the Hoosier Heartland Conference standings. Both teams are 5-0 in league play. Carroll is 7-0 overall.
Clinton Prairie beat Taylor 56-16 in an HHC game at Prairie. The Titans dropped to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the league.
Tippecanoe Valley overpowered Maconaquah 57-14 at Valley in a battle for sole possession of the Three Rivers Conference lead. The Vikings led 29-7 after the first quarter and 43-7 at halftime. The Vikings moved to 6-0 in the TRC and the Braves dropped to 5-1.
Hamilton Heights beat Tipton 42-7 in a Hoosier Conference East Division game. The Huskies scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to build a commanding 28-0 lead. The Blue Devils dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the division.
Cass battled Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette to a scoreless tie in the first quarter, but the Red Devils scored 20 points in the second quarter and they went on to beat the visiting Kings 41-6.
Southwood beat Peru 55-25 in a TRC game.
