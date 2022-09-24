Kokomo tight end Andrew Barker hauls in a one-handed catch Friday night, Sept. 23, 2022, during Kokomo’s 49-9 victory over McCutcheon. The Class 4A No. 7 Wildkats improved to 6-0 with the victory and are 4-0 in the North Central Conference.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo linebacker Shayne Spear takes down McCutcheon’s Ivan Escalera during the teams' game Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
WILDKATS ROLL
FOOTBALL: No. 7 Kokomo crushes McCutcheon to move to 6-0
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
1 of 2
Kokomo tight end Andrew Barker hauls in a one-handed catch Friday night, Sept. 23, 2022, during Kokomo’s 49-9 victory over McCutcheon. The Class 4A No. 7 Wildkats improved to 6-0 with the victory and are 4-0 in the North Central Conference.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo linebacker Shayne Spear takes down McCutcheon’s Ivan Escalera during the teams' game Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A pair of Kokomo seniors made it a great start to Homecoming at Walter Cross Field Friday night.
The rest of the Kats football team made sure the party kept going.
Senior Dre Kirby intercepted the third play of the game to set Kokomo up at the McCutcheon 17, classmate Evan Barker raced in from 11 yards out two plays later for a score, and the Class 4A No-7 ranked Kats were off to the races, cruising past McCutcheon 49-9 in North Central Conference action.
1 of 23
Kokomo tight end Andrew Barker hauls in a one-handed catch Friday night, Sept. 23, 2022, during Kokomo’s 49-9 victory over McCutcheon. The Class 4A No. 7 Wildkats improved to 6-0 with the victory and are 4-0 in the North Central Conference.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Junior Story tries to get out of McCutcheon's clutches. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Evan Barker carries the ball. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Evan Barker carries the ball. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo linebacker Shayne Spear takes down McCutcheon’s Ivan Escalera during the teams' game Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Evan Barker carries the ball. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Junior Story carries the ball. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Keegan Name runs the ball. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Andrew Barker heads to the end zone after catching a pass. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Daveon Pepper and Jahsir Brown take down McCutcheon's Broderick Arnold. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Reis Beard breaks off a nice gain during the Kats' 49-9 victory over McCutcheon on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Reis Beard pulls McCutcheon defenders along as he runs the ball. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Evan Barker breaks away from the pack. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Evan Barker heads to the end zone. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokmoo's Jahsir Brown heads to the end zone. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
More like this...
PHOTOS: Kokomo vs McCutcheon football
1 of 23
Kokomo tight end Andrew Barker hauls in a one-handed catch Friday night, Sept. 23, 2022, during Kokomo’s 49-9 victory over McCutcheon. The Class 4A No. 7 Wildkats improved to 6-0 with the victory and are 4-0 in the North Central Conference.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Junior Story tries to get out of McCutcheon's clutches. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Evan Barker carries the ball. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Evan Barker carries the ball. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo linebacker Shayne Spear takes down McCutcheon’s Ivan Escalera during the teams' game Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Evan Barker carries the ball. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Junior Story carries the ball. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Keegan Name runs the ball. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Andrew Barker heads to the end zone after catching a pass. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Daveon Pepper and Jahsir Brown take down McCutcheon's Broderick Arnold. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Reis Beard breaks off a nice gain during the Kats' 49-9 victory over McCutcheon on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Reis Beard pulls McCutcheon defenders along as he runs the ball. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Evan Barker breaks away from the pack. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Evan Barker heads to the end zone. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokmoo's Jahsir Brown heads to the end zone. Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats McCutcheon 49-9 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
How much better of a start could the Kats have asked for than Kirby’s interception followed by Barker’s TD?
“Not much better,” Barker said. “Me and Dre have been childhood friends and for him to pick that off and me to finish it was really great.”
Kirby finished the game with a pair of picks, adding one in the McCutcheon end zone on the Mavs’ first possession of the second half with the game already in hand.
“I think it definitely set the pace for our offense and got us that momentum we needed early,” said Kirby of his snag early in the game. He now has four picks on the season. “I’m just going in there and locking in, trying to be in the right mindset.
“It felt great to get this win,” the Kats outside linebacker added. “Everybody was playing well on both sides of the ball. Proud of all of them.”
Barker had himself a night for Kokomo (6-0 overall, 4-0 NCC). The Kats’ QB scored four times and racked up 124 yards on 12 carries. Aside from his first score less than three minutes into the game, he added TD runs of six and seven yards in the first half and set the running clock in motion with his 35-yard score three plays into the second half.
Barker said he “felt great” on the field. “My line just let me walk right into the end zone four times. They really did a great job of making holes for me.”
Junior Story finished with 96 yards and a score on nine carries, Tracy Dowling punched in a three-yard score, and Jahsir Brown broke loose for a 30-yard TD near the end of the third quarter.
“We’re all running pretty well,” Barker said. “Our line’s coming together. We all worked this summer to really get this going and our defense does what it always does and that’s been great.”
Aside from one big 71-yard pass in the first quarter that led to the only TD of the game for McCutcheon (1-5, 1-4 NCC) and a safety late in the third quarter on a botched punt attempt, the Kats’ ‘D’ kept the Mavs largely in check. Other than that scoring drive, the Mavs failed to move the ball past the Kats 35-yard line in 10 possessions.
Shayne Spear led the Kats’ defense with five solo tackles. Brandon Bennett had four solos with a sack, Jaquan East had four tackles (three solos).
“I think we’re playing as a full team right now,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. “Our special teams executed well excluding a bad punt snap at the end that didn’t really hurt us. I think we’re playing as a team, we’re practicing as a team. Early in the year, we were so slow coming out of the locker room to start games. We’ve switched some things up and it’s paying off, because if we can jump on teams early we’re tough.”
It was the Kats third straight win over McCutcheon. Kokomo’s 6-0 start is its best since the 2015 squad went 9-0 in the regular season and advanced to the 5A semistate. Kokomo sits atop the NCC standings, tied with Harrison at 4-0 after the Raiders topped Lafayette Jeff 34-27 Friday night.
“Good to stay on top,” Colby said. “Continuing to win controls our own destiny, and that’s what we’re all about. We don’t want to rely on somebody else getting beat. We’re just going to go out and keep doing our thing, just continue to go 1-0 each week. Hopefully we continue to play well and it’ll pay off for us in the end.”
Barker needed to throw the ball just two times, but one of those was a SportsCenter-worthy highlight when he connected with his brother, sophomore Andrew Barker, near the end of the first half. The elder sibling threw a long pass that seemed to be sailing a few yards over his brother’s head and appeared surely uncatchable. But the younger Barker kicked in the jets and reached out, tipping the ball back to himself with one hand for a 52-yard catch that gave the Kats a first down at the Mav 12. Story rushed in for a four-yard score two plays later that sent Kokomo into the half with a 35-7 lead.
“Got to give [Andrew] credit,” Colby said. “He put his head down and took off, saw where the ball was going to be, sticks his hand out, kind of tips it to himself and the rest is history. Would have been great if he would have got it in the end zone but that sparked our sideline, sparked our crowd and we were able to punch it in a few plays later. That was awesome.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.