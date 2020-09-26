Tipton’s football team got what it needed out of Friday night’s game.
The Class 2A No. 8-ranked Blue Devils did good work offensively and defensively, developed depth by plugging in some less-experienced faces in to fill in for injured players, and picked up their third win in a row with a 56-6 victory over Northwestern.
“We had some new kids play. I didn’t feel like our level of play dropped off a ton so I was happy with that,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said. “I was happy with our physicality. I thought we executed pretty well. We played a pretty solid, well-rounded game. The big thing is we’ve got to keep getting better. We’ve got a lot of really good teams and opponents coming up here.”
Tipton (4-1, 2-0 Hoosier Conference East) showcased a balanced attack offensively. Blue Devil quarterback Sam Edwards completed 11 of 16 passes for 241 yards and four TDs. Brendon Gutierrez had three catches for 102 yards, scoring on receptions of 34, 21 and 47 yards. Nate Powell had two catches for 95 yards and an 82-yard TD catch. Edwards connected with six different receivers.
On the ground, Eli Carter carried the ball nine times for 113 yards for Tipton. He got the scoring moving when he took Tipton’s second play of the opening possession 63 yards for a score just 22 seconds into the game. Edwards ran for 68 yards on six carries with two TDs. And Will Sayers ran for 55 yards on five carries with a TD.
“Coming into this season we knew we had a lot of skill guys,” Tolle said. “We’ve got four or five receivers, we’ve got good backs, we’ve got a returning starter at quarterback. It’s been kind of a different guy each week. Brendon Gutierrez had three touchdowns [Friday] night. Eli Carter last week had over 400 all-purpose yards. The week before that it was Drew Pearce who had 100 yards receiving, so when we’re getting multiple guys like that involved, it gets pretty tough to defend — at least I hope so.”
Tipton led 35-0 at halftime and allowed Northwestern just three first downs in the first half. The second half was played with a running clock.
Tolle noted several players taking larger roles Friday out of need including Dakota Adams at inside linebacker, Joash Williams at outside linebacker, Logan Monday and Camden Calloway getting in the guard rotation, and Vince Hoover at tight end. Williams snagged an interception in the first quarter.
Among Tolle’s goals for the game was “getting new guys experience. We don’t have a great amount of depth so that’s really huge to make a good stretch run here.”
Tipton’s next two games are at East division leader Hamilton Heights and home to Western.
Northwestern (0-6, 0-3 HC East) amassed 143 yards on the ground total but had trouble sustaining drives. Cole Cardwell ran eight times for 93 yards. Jaelen Fowler punched in Northwestern’s score with three-yard TD in the third quarter.
