GREENTOWN — By the time Eastern senior Jaeden Hannah was crowned homecoming king at halftime Friday night at Cogdell Field, the honor simply served as the sweet encore to a night the Comets had already claimed on the football field.
Class 2A No. 9-ranked Eastern rolled to a 46-0 halftime lead over Clinton Central, maintaining position at the top of the Hoosier Heartland Conference with a 53-8 win over the Bulldogs. Comet senior Zane Downing became the Comets’ all-time touchdown leader with his first score of the night and Eastern used the same combination of offensive firepower and defensive prowess that has left opponents stymied all season to run away with the victory.
“In practice we give our offense a good look and they give us a good look,” said Hannah, who spearheaded a Comet defensive effort that held a Clinton Central squad that entered the game averaging 42 points on offense to a mere 35 first-half yards and a single first down, forcing three Bulldog turnovers and four punts. “That’s really what allows us to bring our ‘A’ game every game, because we are making each other better and holding each other accountable.
“We complement each other well. We’ve never seen a player like Zane. He’s so talented and he’s a special guy. And we just have studs on our defense who like to hit.”
Downing finished with 154 yards and three scores on 13 carries, doing all of that damage in the first 24 minutes.
Downing broke Mike Nesbit’s record of 47 touchdowns from 1971-73 when he busted loose for a 60-yard run to open the Comets’ second drive of the game and put Eastern up 13-0.
The Comets needed just two plays to score on their opening possession, recovering a Central fumble on the Bulldog 22 and quarterback Austin Roberts connecting with Gabe Monize with a 10-yard TD pass two plays later less than a minute and a half into the game.
Roberts finished a perfect 7 of 7 through the air for 95 yards and also ran for a score from a yard out. Also for Eastern, Eli Edwards completed 5 of 7 passes for 83 yards including an 18-yard TD pass to T.J. Weeks.
Downing added runs from two and 14 yards, Makhai Reed rushed for a 23-yard score, and Gabe Monize kicked off the second half with a 79-yard kickoff return for a 53-0 lead.
“When we force turnovers we get our defense off the field and our offense on and the way they are playing we are converting those into points,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “They’re feeding off each other right now.
“I felt like offensively, defensively and special teams were better than last week. We had a couple blunders on extra points but as far as kickoff coverage, kickoff returns and then our offense and defense were just tremendous. Lights out. And that’s what we’re trying to get to, where all three phases are clicking.”
Defensively, the Comets surrendered just 91 total yards to the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1). Central’s lone score, a two-yard keeper from Owen Smith, came with a minute to play.
Evan Monize had two catches for 53 yards and brother Drew Monize had a pair of catches for 51 yards. Weeks had three catches for 32 yards and Gabe Monize had two grabs for 20 yards.
Freshman Jayden Eagle ran for 49 yards on six carries for the Comets, who sit at 6-0 overall and 4-0 at the top of the HHC. The Comets host Tri-Central next week, travel to Sheridan the following week, and then close the season with a home game against Clinton Prairie as they look to claim back-to-back conference crowns.
“We’re excited,” Hannah said. “We want to be conference champs. That motivates us.”
