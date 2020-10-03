Eastern offensive lineman Will Keisling, left, congratulates Evan Monize after Monize’s touchdown catch in the opening quarter of the Class 2A No. 9-ranked Comets’ 35-0 victory over Tri-Central on Friday night at Cogdell Field.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The beat goes on
FOOTBALL: No. 9 Comets whip Trojans, improve to 7-0
MARK SALUKE
For The Kokomo Tribune
GREENTOWN — Early on Friday night at Cogdell Field, it didn’t look like Eastern’s Hoosier Heartland Conference game with Tri-Central would turn into a blowout.
But that just goes to show how dangerous the Class 2A No. 9-ranked Comets can get in a hurry.
Eastern turned a slim 7-0 first-quarter edge into a 21-0 halftime lead, tacking on two more scores in the third quarter in a 35-0 runaway over the Trojans.
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Eastern’s Zane Downing outruns TC’s Gabe Fowler. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Eastern’s Zane Downing looks to outrun TC’s defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Eastern’s Tallan Morrisett takes down TC’s Garrett Graves. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Eastern’s Jayden Eagle outruns TC’s Holden Rayl. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Eastern’s Eli Edwards throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Eastern’s Jaeden Hannah and Makhai Reed take down TC’s Mason Pickens. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Eastern’s Makhai Reed runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Eastern’s Jayden Eagle outruns TC’s Caden Leininger. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Eastern’s Karson West carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Eastern’s Austin Roberts carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Eastern’s Zane Downing runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern offensive lineman Will Keisling, left, congratulates Evan Monize after Monize's touchdown catch in the opening quarter of the Class 2A No. 9-ranked Comets' 35-0 victory over Tri-Central on Friday night at Cogdell Field.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Eastern’s Jayden Eagle runs out of the clutches of TC’s defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football TC’s Holden Rayl is taken down by Eastern’s Elijah Buckley. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Eastern’s Tallan Morrisett tries to take down TC’s Mason Pickens. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Eastern’s Jayden Eagle runs the ball and wards off TC’s Caden Leininger. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football TC’s Holden Rayl takes down Eastern’s ball carrier. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football TC’s Mason Pickens runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-2-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central football TC’s Mason Pickens throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Eastern vs Tri-Central football
The Comets improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the HHC while Tri-Central dropped to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
“We got caught with our pants down a few times and that’s what good teams do, they make you pay,” TC coach Shane Arnold said.
Zane Downing turned in his usual stellar performance for the Comets, finishing with 169 yards on 20 carries with touchdown runs of one, six and 26 yards. The Comets’ defense pitched its fifth shutout of the season. The school record for shutouts in a season is six, which was accomplished by teams in 1961, 1962 and 1974.
“Eastern is not a one-trick pony,” Arnold said. “They are big up front, they are absolutely incredibly athletic on the edges, they have an absolute stud running back and their quarterback is the engine that makes it go. Great job by their coaching staff in preparation. They got us off balance, we got upfield, and good teams, when they get you out of position, they make you pay.”
After being forced to punt on its opening drive, Tri-Central came up with a big defensive stand early, forcing Eastern to turn the ball over on downs at the Trojan 5-yard line on the Comets’ opening drive. But TC was forced to punt again on its next possession and Eastern turned its second drive into points as quarterback Austin Roberts connected with a diving Evan Monize in the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown with 1:06 remaining in the opening quarter. Kyle McCreary’s point after made 7-0.
From there, Eastern scored on each of its next three possessions. Downing scored twice in the second quarter, the first TD from six yards after Makhai Reed put the Comets in business at the Trojan 15 with a 56-yard run. The second came just three minutes later as Eastern forced TC into a quick three-and-out and needed just four plays for Downing to punch in from a yard out.
The Comets scored on their first possession of the second half when Downing broke loose for a 26-yard score. As the third quarter wound down, Eli Edwards hit Bradie Porter with a 23-yad TD pass and Austin Roberts’ run after put a running clock in play for the rest of the game.
“First off, Tri-Central is a very good football team,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “Coach Arnold and his staff did some in-game adjustments that kind of took some things away from us that we tried to establish early.
“We saw some things we didn’t expect to see from film on their defense, our guys adjusted, our coaching staff adjusted, and then you kind of saw in the second quarter we were able to put some things together both in the passing game and the running game.”
Eastern’s quarterbacks both had efficient nights. Roberts finished 7 of 10 with no picks for 95 yards while Edwards was 2 of 2 with no interceptions for 53 yards. Downing had two catches for 56 yards and Evan Monize hauled in three catches for 47 yards.
“Austin was very accurate, threw some really nice balls,” Edwards said. “Eli came in and did a great job when he got the opportunity to, and pass protection wise we were tremendous.
“I’m proud of the guys in all facets of the game but again, that’s a very good team we played [Friday], probably the most physical team we’ve played this year. Defense was just tremendous. They’re tenacious, they’re fast, they’re aggressive. And you did see it hurt us a little bit on the off-sides penalties, but again, our defense gives us great field position every week and luckily our offense takes advantage of it.”
Eastern finished with 403 total yards, 255 on the ground and 148 through the air, while holding TC to 69 rushing yards and 52 passing yards. Holden Rayl led TC with 39 yards on 14 carries. Mason Pickens rushed for 18 yards and completed 5 of 14 passes for 52 yards and two interceptions.
“We sustained drives there for a while, but they are ranked and undefeated for a reason,” Arnold said. “They’re better than us. I got out-coached, and their team played better than my team. That’s stuff that’s fixable. But they’ve got an amazing team. It’s going to take a really good team to beat them.”
