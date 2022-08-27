Kokomo’s football team rode a dominant first half to a 49-0 victory over Plymouth in the Wildkats’ home opener Friday night at Walter Cross Field.
The Class 4A No. 9-ranked Kats (2-0) scored on their first six possessions in building a 42-0 halftime lead. The Kats gained 375 yards on 26 plays in the half — and held the Rockies to 34 yards on 33 plays.
“That was a good win,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. “We started a lot quicker than we did last week. Just exactly how we practiced all week. It was better.”
Last week, Kokomo trailed Class 4A then-No. 9 Leo 10-7 at halftime before dominating the second half to take a 33-13 win.
The Kats carried that strong second half into Friday’s game.
Wingback Dre Kirby and quarterback Evan Barker broke off big runs to put the Kats in control. Following the opening kickoff, Kirby scored on a 55-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. After Kokomo had a nine-play, 71-yard drive for its second score, Evan Barker ripped off a 67-yard TD run on the first play of the Kats’ third possession. The Kat QB added a 72-yard run to close the quarter. That set up Kokomo’s fourth score.
Evan Barker finished the first half with 159 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Kirby had 70 yards on three carries, Junior Story had 65 yards and a TD on six carries and Keegan Name had 26 yards and a TD on five carries. Jackson Siefert-Barnes had a TD run and four PAT kicks.
Overall, Kokomo had 342 rushing yards in the half. Evan Barker was 1 of 3 passing with a 33-yard completion to his brother, Andrew Barker.
Kokomo’s 35-point halftime lead triggered a running clock in the second half. The Kats capped the scoring midway through the third quarter with Jahsir Brown’s TD run.
For the game, Kokomo had 427 rushing yards and 460 total yards. Evan Barker (seven carries, 159, all first half), Story (10-80) and Kirby (3-70, all first half) led the balanced ground attack.
“That’s what we want,” Colby said of the multiple ground options. “We don’t have that one guy that we’re going to lean on this year. We want to spread the load out. We want to be balanced, both left and right where last year we were so right-handed.”
The dominance started up front with the line of center Chance Duncan, guards Kadin Dempsey and Camden Horner, tackles Dakota Gunter and Charley Groves and ends John Curl and Andrew Barker.
“That’s what we’re going to lean on all year, our offensive line. [We have] a lot of returning starters, a lot of seniors, big physical guys,” Colby said. “We had to coach them up this week, we had to get better. We did not look good against Leo. We just have to continue to take that next step this week as well with Logansport [up next] because Logansport is not going to be any joke.”
Colby loved the Kats’ defense as well. Kokomo held Plymouth (0-2) to five rushing yards on 19 carries. Overall, the Rockies had 52 yards on 42 plays.
“I love the way our defense plays right now. They’re a great unit,” Colby said. “We’re still not all the way healthy. Once we do, look out, who knows what’s going to happen?”
Name had seven tackles and an interception, Kirby had six tackles, one sack and four tackles for loss and Tracy Dowling had one sack and two assisted sacks to highlight the shutout.
