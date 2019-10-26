WALTON — What was billed as the Cass County Game of the Century turned out to be a blowout.
Pioneer, which has handed out many beatdowns over the last two decades plus, was the victim of one on Friday night. It was the Lewis Cass Kings’ time to shine.
The No. 1-ranked Kings pummeled the No. 3 Panthers 43-8 in a Class 2A Sectional 34 first-round game at Owens Memorial Field.
Gabe Eurit continued his outstanding senior campaign for the Kings (9-1) with 110 yards rushing on 21 carries and four touchdowns. He also had a 39-yard touchdown pass to Easton Good on the Kings’ first offensive play of the game.
Eurit said he was not surprised by the lopsided final score.
“No, not at all. That’s what we all expected,” he said. “We were all just going to keep our mouth shut, play with our pads. We suffered from a little bit of penalties but we kept our heads, and then stuck it to them, showed them how to play Cass football.”
The Kings edged the Panthers 28-22 back in Week 1.
“I think we obviously got a lot better during the season,” Eurit said. “We’ve had really tough competition. We play teams like Western and West Lafayette that get us ready for the playoffs. We were prepared.”
Cass coach Jeff Phillips said it was his biggest win in a 35-year career of coaching considering it was against Pioneer in a sectional game. The 62-year-old is a Lewis Cass grad.
Phillips loves the intensity his senior-led team shows.
“That’s the way this outfit has been all year long. Every week it doesn’t matter who we’re getting ready to play, they’re focused, we have good practices, we keep getting better every week. I’m sure we’ll have that same attitude this coming week getting ready for Rochester,” he said.
The Kings got the fast start for which they were looking. After forcing a three-and-out and a short punt, on their first offensive Eurit found a wide open Good for a 39-yard score on a halfback pass.
The Kings then stopped the Panthers inches short of a first down on a fourth-and-2 play and three plays later Caden Zeck darted into the end zone from 34 yards out to make it a 14-0 game less than six minutes in.
The Panthers (8-2) finally came up with their first first down of the game on their fourth possession and soon after Ezra Lewellen broke loose for a 54-yard touchdown run to get them on the board. Ezra’s 2-point pass to twin brother Addai Lewellen made it a 14-8 game with 1:29 left in the first quarter.
The Kings answered with another scoring drive, keyed by a 17-yard screen pass on third-and-10 from Isaac Chambers to Joey Humphrey. Eurit capped the drive with a 1-yard plunge and Chambers found Humphrey for the 2-point conversion to make it 22-8 with 10:01 left in the second. The score would remain that way until halftime.
The Kings were in control with the two-score lead, having scored on three of their five possession and holding Pioneer to one score on six possessions.
The Panthers got a stop they were looking for coming out of the halftime break, forcing a punt. But their first possession of the half ended in disaster, as a high punt snap gave the Kings the ball on the Pioneer 20-yard line.
Eurit soon found paydirt again from 2 yards out to make it a 28-8 game with 5:27 left in the third.
Things were unraveling quickly for the Panthers. They were stopped on a fourth-and-9 pass play. Eurit then scored from 8 yards out and his leaping 2-point conversion run made it 36-8.
Pioneer’s next drive ended when Diego Badallo appeared to make a great fourth-down catch at the 5-yard line down the sidelines, but the referees determine he bobbled the ball before hauling it in.
Eurit struck again for his fourth touchdown of the game, this time from 7 yards out to make it 43-8 with 6:06 left, and a running clock was implemented for the rest of the game.
Zeck finished with 77 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Good had 75 yards on just three carries to go with his 39-yard TD grab. Humphrey had two catches for 48 yards.
Ezra Lewellen led the Panthers with 94 yards on 23 carries, though 54 of those yards came on one run. He was 4 of 13 passing for 61 yards.
