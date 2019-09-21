Friday night’s football game at Northwestern played out about like it looked on paper. Class 2A No. 2-ranked Lewis Cass remained unbeaten, improving to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division with a convincing 52-6 victory over 0-5 Northwestern.
The Kings wasted no time showing why they’re ranked near the top of Class 2A. Cass needed just two plays, following the opening kickoff, to find the end zone for the first time. On second down, Easton Good took a handoff from quarterback Isaac Chambers and raced 40 yards for a touchdown. Ludwig Lenz kicked to PAT for a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the contest.
“I thought we came out focused early on offense and defense,” Lewis Cass coach Jeff Phillips said. “We worked on execution in practice all week and it payed off. That’s what it’s all about — getting a little better every week.”
Northwestern managed two first downs on its first possession, but was then forced to punt. Good returned the punt 44 yards to the Northwestern 30, setting up the Kings’ second score. On first down, Chambers hit Gabe Eurit with a 30-yard TD pass and a 14-0 lead.
Chambers and Eurit connected for two more first-half touchdowns, from 7 and 26 yards, to give the Kings a 27-0 advantage with 7:21 left in the second quarter.
A’Marion Conyers brought the Northwestern fans to their feet, returning the ensuing kickoff to Cass’ 14-yard line. The Tigers took advantage of Conyers’ big play, when Cole Cardwell took the ball 14 yards on first down for Northwestern’s only score. A two-point try failed and the score was 27-6 with 6:56 left in the first half.
The Kings scored three more times in the first half on a 48-yard run by Eurit, a 25-yard pass from Chambers to Good, and a 2-yard plunge by Caden Zeck.
Cass took a 49-6 lead to the locker room at halftime.
Eurit scored four touchdowns, rushing for 159 yards and catching five passes for 91 more.
“Gabe runs hard and he’s quick,” Phillips said. “He’s hard to get a hold of and he’s hard to take down.”
Northwestern coach Austen Robison told the Tigers he was pleased with the progress they were making following Friday’s game.
“I kept harping on the kids this week to keep running and keep running and eventually it would break open for us, and Jaelen Fowler proved that [Friday]. He was hitting the holes hard and getting four or five yards before he got hit. [Next week’s opponent] Tipton will watch this film and know they have to stop Jaelen and that will open up other things for us,” he said.
Fowler rushed for 74 yards and Cardwell added 54 for the Tigers, who are 0-2 in division play.
