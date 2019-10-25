The Lewis Cass football team had to fight tooth and nail to knock off Pioneer in Week 1 of the regular season.
That 28-22 win ended the Panthers’ 30-game winning streak and was a rude welcoming for the Panthers to the Class 2A ranks.
But that was nine weeks ago, which is a long time ago in the world of high school football.
No. 1-ranked Cass (8-1) hosts No. 3 Pioneer (8-1) with the season on the line tonight in a first-round Sectional 34 game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Owens Memorial Field.
The Kings jumped up a spot to No. 1 in the rankings after last week’s 49-42 win at defending Class 3A state champion West Lafayette.
The Kings will try to record a second win in as many weeks over a defending state champion tonight.
“Lewis Cass is a great team,” Pioneer coach Adam Berry said. “They’ve been playing great football all year long. They’re a team that always gets better throughout the regular season.”
Cass coach Jeff Phillips doesn’t expect his team to have any kind of letdown after the Kings’ victory over West Lafayette in the Hoosier Conference title game.
“With this being Pioneer, I’m not too concerned about a letdown. Our kids are pretty focused. On the bus trip home it was dead quiet. They were spent. They put everything out on the field. We came in Saturday morning focused and the focus has been Pioneer ever since. As far as drawing Pioneer the first round as far as keeping us focused, it’s not a bad draw for us coming off that big win,” Phillips said.
Phillips added his squad came out of playing West Lafayette in two of the last three weeks relatively unscathed. The only player who will be out with injury tonight is senior guard Dylan Loos (knee), who’s been out since the Western game in Week 6.
“We had bumps and bruises. We brought them in Saturday and went through a lot of ice,” Phillips said. “But it was just the usual bumps and bruises after a physical, tough ballgame like that.”
West Lafayette has talent and depth that compares with some of top teams in the largest class sizes in the state. But the Kings were able to dig deep and record a win to secure their first Hoosier Conference title in their five seasons in the league.
“The majority of our guys didn’t come off the field,” Phillips said. “I think I counted up breaking down the film there were a total of 198 plays. Somebody like [Gabe] Eurit, he didn’t come off the field. He’s on extra points, he’s on kickoff, kickoff return, you name it, he does not come off the field.”
Whichever team wins the turnover battle could be a big key tonight.
“Last week against West Lafayette we had the three interceptions. Our offense didn’t turn it over at all. That’s a critical point in winning that football game,” Phillips said.
Eurit has rushed for 1,140 yards and 22 touchdowns to lead the Kings. He also has 18 catches for 363 yards and 5 TDs.
Isaac Chambers has passed for 1,238 yards and 14 TDs with zero interceptions. Caden Zeck has rushed for 478 yards and seven TDs and has 12 catches for 386 yards and four TDs. Joey Humphrey has 16 catches for 380 yards and five TDs. Easton Good has 392 yards from scrimmage and four TDs.
Humphrey leads the defense with 92 tackles and two interceptions. Good has three interceptions.
For Pioneer, Ezra Lewellen has rushed for 840 yards and 10 TDs and passed for 364 yards and eight TDs. Addai Lewellen has rushed for 754 yards and 10 TDs.
Sophomore defensive end Derrick LeGrand has 75 tackles including 26 for loss to lead the Panthers’ defense.
“Both Lewellens are capable of taking it to the house on any given play,” Phillips said. “We’re going to have to have great pursuit and we’re going to have to tackle well in space.
“Offensively we need to continue what we’ve been doing as far as finishing drives and putting points on the board. That’s going to be important.”
With the winner being the favorite to win the Class 2A state championship, some are calling tonight’s matchup the Cass County Game of the Century.
“It’s going to be a good one, great atmosphere,” Berry said.
LAPEL (6-3) AT EASTERN (9-0)
Eastern had a breakthrough regular season, winning the Hoosier Heartland Conference for its first league title since 1984 and finishing unbeaten for the first time since 1974.
Now, the Class 2A No. 9-ranked Comets will look for a breakthrough in the postseason.
Eastern hosts Lapel tonight in the opening round of Class 2A Sectional 36. The Comets are looking to advance past the first round for the first time since 2009.
Lapel is a formidable opponent. After opening the season 3-2, the Bulldogs won three of their last four with the lone loss during that stretch coming against Class 2A No. 7 Heritage Christian in a 36-35 battle.
The Bulldogs score 30.4 ppg and allow 18.8. Their offense has good balance. Quarterback Cole Alexander has passed for 1,566 yards and running back Josiah Scott has run for 981 yards.
The Comets have been solid defensively all season. Their defensive average of 7.2 ppg is tied for ninth in the state, regardless of class.
MADISON-GRANT (2-7) AT TAYLOR (1-8)
In Class A Sectional 43, Taylor hosts Madison-Grant. It’s the first meeting between the teams since a 1996 sectional game.
Under first-year coach George Gilbert, Taylor won its season opener, but hasn’t won since as injuries weakened an already thin roster.
The Argylls opened 0-7 with three losses to current Top-10 teams (Class 2A No. 9 Eastern, Class 2A No. 8 Eastbrook and Class 4A No. 5 Mississinewa) before closing the regular season with victories over winless Elwood and one-win Frankton.
Taylor scores 14 ppg and allows 47.3. M-G has an offensive average of 17.9 and a defensive average of 32.3.
NORTHWESTERN (0-9) AT HERITAGE (1-8)
In Class 3A Sectional 27, Northwestern travels to Heritage, which is a public school located in the southeast corner of Allen County.
Heritage’s lone win came against Class A school Tri-County, which finished 1-8.
The Tigers score 6.7 ppg and allow 42.1. The Patriots score 13.1 and allow 40.2.
Northwestern is the first area team to cross paths with Heritage since Cass faced Heritage in a memorable stretch of four straight sectionals (2003-06). All four games were top-10 matchups and Heritage hosted all four.
CONCORDIA (4-5) AT MAC (7-2)
In Class 3A Sectional 27, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran and Maconaquah are the likely co-favorites — and they meet in the opening round tonight at Maconaquah.
Concordia Lutheran, which won the 2016 Class 3A state title, plays in the rugged Summit Athletic Conference. The Cadets’ opponents during the regular season included three Class 6A teams, three 5A teams and two 4A teams. The Cadets tied for fifth in the 10-team league.
“Obviously, they’ve played a very demanding schedule and their record is very deceiving. They’re a good football team,” Mac coach Austin Colby said. “If we don’t come out and play well, it could be a long night for us. But we have a good game plan put together and implemented so we’ll see if we can go out and execute and take advantage of what comes in front of us.”
The Cadets score 25.2 ppg and allow 24.4. Colby said they run a spread offense with an approximate 70-30 pass-run ratio.
The Braves counter with a ground-heavy attack led by the 1-2 punch of Carter Little (1,409 rushing yards) and Jared Blake (678). The Braves will look to control time of possession to limit the Cadets’ offensive touches.
Maconaquah has won seven in a row since opening the season with losses to Class A No. 3 Southwood and Class 2A No. 1 Cass. The Braves have an offensive average of 36.6 ppg and a defensive average 19.0.
“We’ve been on fall break the last two weeks. I always think that’s the toughest two weeks to win on, when you’re out of routine and out of schedule,” Colby said. “We had a few mental errors [in a 41-27 victory over Rochester last Friday]. Hopefully those are taken care of by now. Obviously, the season is on the line [tonight] so we should have a different level of focus.”
Concordia and Mac are meeting for the first time since a 2006 sectional game, which the Cadets won 47-8.
PERU (4-5) AT OAK HILL (4-5)
In Class 3A Sectional 27, Peru makes the short trip to Oak Hill for the first meeting between the teams in at least 35 years.
Peru has put together a bounce-back season after going winless in 2018.
Oak Hill closed the regular season with three straight wins. In the process, coach Bud Ozmun became the Golden Eagles’ career wins leader. He is 130-93 in 21 years at the school.
TIPTON (5-4) AT FRANKTON (1-8)
In Class 2A Sectional 36, the Blue Devils hit the road for their opening-round game vs. Frankton. It’s the first meeting between the teams since 2010.
The Blue Devils are looking to regain their footing following losses to Western and Rensselaer to close the regular season. Tipton scores 25.1 ppg and allows 21.2.
Frankton’s lone win came against winless Elwood. The Eagles score 12.7 ppg and surrender 37.3.
CARROLL (5-4) AT N. WHITE (4-4)
In Class A Sectional 42, Carroll visits North White in the opening round.
Carroll is coming off a wild 64-56 loss to Sheridan to close the regular season. The Cougars’ season averages are 30.6 ppg on offense and 25.2 on defense.
North White has won four of five since opening the season 0-3. The Vikings score 35.1 ppg and allow 29.4.
The teams have not played since 2016, but they have a long history. Carroll holds a 19-17 edge in the series over the last 35 years.
S. ADAMS (9-0) AT TC (4-5)
In Class A Sectional 43, Tri-Central has the tough task of opening against No. 2-ranked South Adams.
The Starfires look like a legitimate state contender. They rank in the top 10 in the state regardless of class in scoring offense (43.9 ppg), scoring defense (7.2) and average margin (36.7).
The Trojans score 24.7 and allow 26.9.
The teams met in 2013 and ‘14 regional games. In ‘13, TC took a 28-7 win en route to winning the Class A state title. In ‘14, South Adams prevailed 14-6, ending TC’s repeat bid.
