ROCHESTER — Coming off back-to-back wins over West Lafayette and Pioneer, Lewis Cass is not a team you want to run into right now in sectional play.
The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Kings looked the part in a 53-9 victory over Rochester on Friday night in a Sectional 34 semifinal at Barnhart Field.
Cass (10-1) will host No. 12 LaVille (9-2) next Friday for the sectional championship. Rochester finishes 4-7.
Cass senior quarterback Isaac Chambers had a big game, completing 9 of 13 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns. He hit six different receivers in the contest.
“Isaac threw the ball well,” Cass coach Jeff Phillips said. “I thought overall the offensive line gave him time to go through his progressions and make the good throws. We had guys open and he put the ball on them.”
The near-freezing weather conditions did not have a negative effect on the Kings’ passing attack. In fact, old-school coach Phillips thought it was nice out.
“We went out in the snow and the 30 mph winds in practice [Thursday] night, so it was kind of pleasant compared to that,” Phillips said.
Not only was Chambers on point, the Kings were also ripping off big runs all night as well.
Gabe Eurit had another 100-yard performance, rushing for 103 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two catches for 26 yards, which included a 15-yard TD reception. He also had a 54-yard interception return for a score at the end of the first half to give the Kings a 40-3 lead at halftime for a four-touchdown night overall.
Easton Good had three touchdowns on the night and 113 yards from scrimmage on nine touches. He had a 25-yard TD run to get the scoring started on the night. He also caught TD passes of 25 and 27 yards from Chambers.
Caden Zeck added 71 yards rushing on just four carries. Kian Meister capped off the scoring for the Kings with a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Wade Shafer’s 27-yard field goal got the Zebras on the board in the first quarter to make it a 14-3 game.
But they didn’t dent the scoreboard again until late in the third quarter when senior quarterback Nick Allen hit senior wideout BJ Barnes for a 47-yard touchdown to make it 47-9.
Rochester coach Sean Kelly tipped his hat to the Kings for how they made things tough for his team.
“They’re very talented. They’ve got a lot of different weapons. Obviously we couldn’t stop them,” Kelly said. “The amount of different ways that they can hit you, as far as running the ball, passing the ball and the different weapons they have, they’re ranked No. 1 for a reason. You don’t beat the teams that they’ve beaten this year and not be good. We ran into a buzzsaw [Friday].”
Isaiah Jackson had 53 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches for Rochester. Bryce Abbott rushed for 34 yards on 11 carries. Allen passed for 71 yards. Barnes had two catches for 51 yards. Landon Kelly had two long kickoff returns into Cass territory in the first half.
There was a scary moment in the second half when Allen was injured while making a tackle. He was taken off the field by a stretcher to an ambulance with an apparent head/neck injury.
Kelly said he hopes Allen will be OK.
“Nick, he hit heads with another guy. He was feeling everything. He had all his feeling in his legs and arms. He was having some neck pain, so they wanted to take him in and check him out,” he said.
