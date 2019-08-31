After a stalemate of a first quarter that saw both North Miami and Taylor lose a fumble, the Warriors found their footing in the second quarter and turned the tide their way.
North Miami scored on six straight drives over the second and third quarters and beat Taylor 42-14 in a non-conference football game at Taylor (1-1). The Warriors (2-0) opened up a 42-0 lead in the third quarter, triggering a running clock for the rest of the game.
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Taylor’s Alex Kropcynski (84) and Joshua Doty work to take down North Miami’s Darian Hanley. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Tyler Hall looks to outrun North Miami defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Taylor’s Jaylon Harris takes down North Miami’s Nate Musselman. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Taylor’s Riley Gilbert catches a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Taylor’s Jaylon Harris throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
ON THE GO: Taylor running back Riley Gilbert leaps over North Miami’s defense during Friday’s game at Taylor. Gilbert ran for 116 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown in the Titans’ 42-14 loss.
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Taylor’s Jaylon Harris looks to outrun North Miami’s Connor Wilson. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Taylor’s Cameron Craft, right, and Ethan Griffin take down North Miami’s Darian Hanley. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Taylor’s Jaylon Harris carries the ball as North Miami’s Braxton Beall closes in. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Tyler Hall carries the ball toward the goal line in the fourth quarter. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
ON THE GO: Taylor running back Riley Gilbert leaps over North Miami’s defense during Friday’s game at Taylor. Gilbert ran for 116 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown in the Titans’ 42-14 loss.
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Taylor’s Jaylon Harris looks to outrun North Miami’s Connor Wilson. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Taylor’s Cameron Craft, right, and Ethan Griffin take down North Miami’s Darian Hanley. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Taylor’s Jaylon Harris carries the ball as North Miami’s Braxton Beall closes in. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Tyler Hall carries the ball toward the goal line in the fourth quarter. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-30-19 Taylor vs North Miami football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Five Taylor turnovers aided North Miami’s big run. The Warriors got on the scoreboard with a two-play, 84-yard drive after a punt for an 8-0 lead. An interception by Braxton Beall gave North Miami the ball back for the Warriors’ next scoring drive, and a Taylor fumble put North Miami in position to score again near the end of the first half.
Taylor lost two more fumbles in the third quarter and both led to North Miami scores.
“We fumbled the ball too much,” Taylor coach George Gilbert said. “I think we lost three [turnovers] in the second quarter, then we lost another one in the third quarter and that was huge. And we didn’t take advantage of situations when they made mistakes — and they made mistakes too, we just didn’t capitalize.
“When the score went up two touchdowns, I feel we had a little bit of a letdown, which is normal, these kids are still trying to find themselves. But I thought in the third quarter we played well. They still scored in the third quarter, but our kids didn’t just come out and quit.”
North Miami demonstrated the ability to get modest yards consistently, or rip off big plays. North Miami ran for 232 yards and passed for 115.
Quarterback Tristan Working finished with six carries and 109 yards. He scored three times, including a 63-yard scramble, and connected with receiver Nate Musselman on an 81-yard TD strike to open the scoring. Running back Darian Hanley, who occasionally lined up at QB, ran eight times for 78 yards with a long run of 38 to set up NM’s second score. Hanley and Greg Sonafrank each ran for a TD.
North Miami coach Joe Grant said “getting the run game going,” with work from both the ball-carriers and good line play, led to the offensive output.
“Last week we rushed for close to 400 yards,” he said. “This week, I don’t think we had near that in the stat book — we left a lot of yards, a lot of points out there early in the first half — but establishing the run game is something that’s a must and I think we ended up doing that.”
Taylor amassed 92 yards on the ground and 17 through the air in the first half, but had to punt twice and had three turnovers before halftime.
“That scheme is hard to stop,” Grant said. “I was an assistant coach at Sheridan and had to coach against him a few times when [Gilbert’s teams] made that run at Tri-Central. We knew their scheme, we just had to beat it into our kids’ heads this week: play assignment football. We started doing that, and we got a couple nice breaks there in the first half and our guys eventually capitalized on offense.”
For Taylor, Riley Gilbert finished with 116 yards on 18 carries and ran in a 54-yard TD. Tyler Hall ran 19 times for 75 yards and had a 4-yard score.
“They have two outstanding ballplayers, 7 [Hanley] and 10 [Working] are the real deal,” Gilbert said. “Good kids should make developing programs look bad. So what [do] we do, watch film [today], look at mistakes, we go back and look at fundamentals, coach Gilbert will hopefully have a better game plan next week and we’ll compete better.”
