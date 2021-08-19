The first order of business for new Northwestern football coach Rob Patchett is to get the Tigers believing they can win again. Northwestern has gone through five losing seasons in a row and is coming off a 1-9 campaign.
“The first thing we wanted to do is we wanted to change the culture,” said Patchett, a 1985 Eastern graduate who was a football standout with the Comets. “Before you can be successful in the field you have to change your mindset and get kids, and even people in the community, to believe you can be successful.
“We try to preach an attack lifestyle where we’re never going to be scared of anything in general in our life. I want them to be proud to be Tigers and take pride in everything they do.”
The players want to buy in and change their fortunes.
“The biggest strength is these kids are hungry to win, they’re hungry to learn,” Patchett said. “They’re like sponges and they absorb everything I say. They believe we can turn this around. They want to turn it around. Our strength is their work ethics and attitudes.”
Changes on the field are coming too. Patchett has a 45-48 career record, coaching Edgewood for two seasons in 2002 and 2003, and coaching Indianapolis Arlington from seven seasons from 2004 to 2010. He was an assistant at Westfield from 2011-2019 and spent the last two seasons assisting Zionsville.
The Northwestern offense will be radically different.
“They ran wing-T the last few years and I’m certainly not a wing-T guy,” Patchett said. “That’s been a huge adjustment for the kids.
“We’re going to zone read stuff and RPOs [run-pass options]. We’re not going to be packed in a box, we’re going to have kids spread all over the field. Hopefully we can throw the ball around some.”
Quarterback candidates are sophomore Cameron Davis (6-foot-1, 165 pounds), senior Will Baxter (5-11, 165) and junior Jansen Slate (5-7, 155). Northwestern used three QBs last season and stats were lean. Davis led, completing 23 of 49 attempts for 174 yards and four interceptions in three games.
On the offensive line are senior left tackle Austin Rodriguez (6-3, 220), senior left guard Brayden Prince (6-2, 290), junior center Kaden Trusty (5-7, 220), senior right guard Jaycob Solomon (6-1, 250), and junior right tackle Brayden Pyle (6-3, 205).
At slot receiver is senior A’Marion Conyers (5-11, 155). Seniors Garrett Myers (6-0, 180) and Ethan Haynes (6-0, 210) are H-backs. Juniors Cole Cardwell (5-11, 180) and Braden Hershberger (5-9, 160) are running backs.
Cardwell is the leading returning receiver and runner. He caught 14 passes for 124 yards, and ran 38 times for 177. Conyers caught 13 passes for 123 yards.
“We’ve got some athletes that when they get in the open field they can do some really good things,” Patchett said. “I think sometimes when you play that other style, you can’t highlight those things as much.”
Defensively, Northwestern will play a 4-3.
Linebackers include Haynes, Cardwell, Myers and Hershberger. Defensive linemen include junior Dietzen Worland (6-2, 250), who can also play on the O-line, Rodriguez, Solomon, Prince, Pyle, and senior Zeb Williams (6-0, 200). The secondary includes Baxter, senior Miles Leep (5-6, 150), Conyers, junior Conner Austin (6-1, 150), and Slate.
“At this point, I think our defense is ahead of our offense a little bit,” Patchett said. “We have some great core linebackers and some kids in the secondary. We’re going to try to attack people and get after them a bit.”
Sophomore Owen Peele (5-9, 145) is back to handle kicking and punting duties.
Patchett said Northwestern’s 36-player roster has “some nice-looking athletes. I think we can be a little better than people give us credit for. I hope people sleep on us because I think they’re going to be surprised at the product we eventually put on the field.”
He’s emphasizing that the program’s turnaround should start now.
“Obviously my hope is that we win,” Patchett said. “I think that we’ll be a much-improved football team. Like I tell my guys, they’re the foundation to rebuilding this program, and the beauty of Indiana is the regular season is good, but we would like to get to the point where we’re really good in the playoffs and see if we can do some damage in the playoffs.”
