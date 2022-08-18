Northwestern football coach Rob Patchett believes better days are ahead for the Tigers.
He wants his players to believe too.
“Our whole thing is believe and believe means more than just believe that you can win,” the second-year coach said. “It means you work hard every day and it means you do all the right things every day whether it’s in the classroom or at home to ensure that you can play and you’re being a good citizen. There are a lot of things that go into believe. I think we’re on the path to believing. We’re getting there.”
The Tigers went 0-9 in Patchett’s first season, making them 2-37 over the last four seasons.
Patchett said his players are hungry for a turnaround — and he sees the potential for it.
“Athletically, we’re better than we were a year ago. Our skill guys are faster and stronger. We’ve got a lot of young linemen, though, and we’ve got some work to do there. But we’re progressing. We’re ahead of the ball where we were a year ago as far as understanding our schemes and knowing the techniques and the adjustments,” he said.
“I feel pretty good. I don’t know if anybody feels great at this time of the year about their team. The old adage is you don’t think you’re very good, you just hope the other team is worse in the first couple games.”
The Tigers sputtered on both sides of the ball last season. They scored only 9.7 points per game and they allowed 37.4 points per game.
Patchett sees the potential for improvement on both sides.
“Offensively, how we roll is going to be up to the offensive line,” he said. “Cole Cardwell, if you talk to most coaches in our conference, they think he’s probably the top running back coming back in the conference and Cole’s 30 pounds heavier and faster than a year ago. I certainly think if we can open up some holes for him, he has a chance to do some really good things.”
Cardwell (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) is a senior. He provided the bulk of the Tigers’ offensive punch last season by rushing for 914 yards (101.6 per game) and six touchdowns.
Sophomore Sam Craig (5-7, 180) is Cardwell’s backup. Patchett said Craig was impressive as a fill-in for Cardwell in some summer scrimmages.
Junior Cameron Davis (6-1, 165) and sophomore Brock Shank (6-1, 170) are in a QB competition.
“They’re battling,” Patchett said. “They’re different quarterbacks with different strengths.”
Senior Conner Austin (6-3, 160) is the top returning receiver. He had 14 receptions for 143 yards and two scores last season. Seniors Mathen McGriff (6-0, 180) and Joe Ventura (6-0, 160) and junior Gabriel Felix-Craig (5-7, 155) also figure heavily into the receiving plans and junior Garrett Joliffe (6-3, 220) is the tight end. Patchett said junior Lincoln Cardwell (5-11, 185) is a versatile player who will fit in somewhere.
Up front, senior center Kaden Trusty (5-7, 230) and senior guard Brayden Pyle (6-3, 250) are returning starters. Juniors Thomas Canady (6-2, 235) and Alec Fourez (6-0, 200) are the tackles and sophomore Joey Wilson (5-10, 260) is the other guard.
Defensively, Patchett said the Tigers are capable of making a big jump from last season.
“When you look at our defense last year, we were actually pretty good in the run game. Our Achilles heel was giving up big plays,” he said, noting the addition of defensive coordinator Craig Barr has given the Tigers a big boost.
Up front, Canady and freshman Wyatt Lay (6-5, 300) are tackles and Pyle and senior Branden Weaver (6-2, 160) are ends.
Craig leads the linebacker corps. As a freshman last season, he had a team-high 89 tackles. Lincoln Cardwell and Joliffe are the other starting linebackers. Cole Cardwell, McGriff and freshman Blayden Stevens (5-9, 150) provide depth.
Austin and Davis are the safeties and Felix-Craig and Ventura are the cornerbacks.
“I think overall, if you watch us, you’re going to notice how much faster we are than a year ago. We may not awe you with size, but we will play faster,” Patchett said.
Junior Owen Peelle (5-10, 155) is the kicker and punter.
Northwestern hosts Twin Lakes on Friday, visits Eastern in Week 2 and visits Lafayette Central Catholic in Week 3 before embarking on Hoosier Conference East Division games.
“This is a hard schedule to try to rebuild a team in. But I’m optimistic. I’m crazy enough to think that every game we will play, we will have a chance to win and should win,” Patchett said.
The Week 2 trip to Eastern marks the renewal of a rivalry. The teams last played in 2014. When the Mid-Indiana Conference fell apart, the teams went their separate ways.
“I have the utmost respect for Eastern. I’m a Comet myself. I graduated from Eastern High School,” Patchett said. “We wanted to get that cross-county rivalry going again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.