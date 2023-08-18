Northwestern football coach Rob Patchett is enthused about the Tigers’ progress as he heads into his third year at the helm. He feels Northwestern is set up to take a stride forward after a 2-8 season.
“I think we’re probably bigger, stronger and faster than we have been the past two years,” Patchett said last week. “We have a fairly large senior class for us — we have 11 seniors. We’re pretty optimistic. We had a really good summer. I thought we did really good in the scrimmages we played.”
The Tigers are starting to look more as he envisions them.
“I’m still not sure that we’re close to the finish line yet of where we eventually want to be, but we certainly took steps toward that. We’ve got some older kids. We’re not going to have to play freshmen and sophomores this year. We’re a lot stronger on the offensive and defensive lines than we have been in the past.
“We’ve got all these young guys who played when they were freshmen and sophomores and now they’re juniors and seniors. That changes everything.”
Patchett said last year’s team relied heavily on one go-to player, graduated star Cole Cardwell. This year he envisions a whole cache of go-to players, including junior quarterback Brock Shank, senior receiver/runner Gabe Felix-Craig, senior receiver Cam Davis, junior running back Tre’von Kirby, junior running back/linebacker Sam Craig, junior defensive end Chase DeWitt, senior defensive end/tight end Garrett Jolliffe, senior wide receiver Jacob Benge, and senior kicker Owen Peelle.
“We’re really kind of a multiple-formation spread offense,” Patchett said. “Our plan is to try to have a balance running the ball and throwing the ball a little bit. Again, our offensive line is much improved and that’s going to help us in our running game. I think our backs are going to get some cleaner looks this year because we are so much bigger and stronger. We have the ability to throw the ball. We have some good receivers.”
Shank is back at QB. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder threw for 1,011 yards, completing 73 of 147 passes with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Receiver and running back Felix-Craig (5-7, 160) had team-highs of 29 receptions for 535 yards. He’s also the leading returning rusher with 167 yards on 13 totes.
Also at running back are Craig (5-9, 190) and Kirby (5-8, 160). At receiver are Davis (6-2, 170), Benge (5-7, 150), senior Jonathan Keeney (5-10, 185), and junior Cavan Murray (5-11, 175). At tight end are Jolliffe (6-2, 215) and DeWitt (6-0, 225).
The offensive line consists of junior left tackle Caleb Ledford (6-1, 210), senior left guard Thomas Canady (6-2, 250), junior center Joey Wilson (5-11, 270), sophomore right guard Aiden Swope (5-9, 240), and senior right tackle Alec Fourez (6-0, 225). Looking to get time on the line is sophomore Wyatt Lay (6-5, 265).
Defensively Northwestern will line up in a 4-2-5 alignment.
“I don’t know how good or bad our defense was last year, but we certainly are much improved on defense this year,” Patchett said. “We did not hardly give up any big plays and did not give up many points this summer. Our two defensive ends [DeWitt and Jolliffe] are really good. We’ll play multiple guys at the tackle and nose positions.”
Jolliffe and DeWitt are entrenched at the end spots. Options at the other line spots include junior Jayden Davis (5-11, 425), sophomore Jayden Kemp (5-9, 290), Lay, and the rest of the offensive linemen. At linebacker are Craig, who led the team with 79 tackles last year, Kirby, sophomore Blayden Stephens (5-10, 170), and sophomore Michael Arrick (5-10, 160).
The secondary includes Davis at safety, Keeney at safety or cornerback, and cornerbacks Benge, Felix-Craig (52 tackles) and Peelle (5-10, 170). Another secondary option is Eastin Whaley (6-1, 175).
Peelle also handles both kicking and punting duties. He hit 22 of 24 point afters last season, 2 of 3 field goals, and averaged 37.6 yards per punt. Fourez and DeWitt are the long snappers.
“Our goal is always to win every game. I think for the first time we have a group of kids that are capable of winning every game,” Patchett said. “I’m not saying we’re going to win every game … but I think we’re selling ourselves short if our goal is anything other than have an undefeated season and then get into the playoffs and do some damage in those playoffs. I think we have the toughest sectional in the state, but if you look at the tournament series last year, nobody scored more points on Bishop Chatard than we did.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.