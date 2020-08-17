You’ll have to try to picture the scene but it won’t do it justice. It was the day Northwestern’s football players first returned for an on-field workout after months of working from home, on their own during the COVID-19 shutdown that had closed school and eliminated the spring sports season.
“They were so excited. I kind of wish I could have recorded our first practice, or get together,” Northwestern coach Austen Robison said, recalling July 6. “We actually had storms in Kokomo that night so we were under a lightning delay. It was the first time our kids were together since March 11. It was like a party in the parking lot. It was kind of controlled chaos for a while [until] me and Mr. Armstrong got them in their cars and apart.”
Robison and Northwestern athletic director Dan Armstrong were trying to corral all that energy of friends seeing each other for the first time in months. Just seeing that was a good way to start the season.
For months, offseason practice consisted of players doing workouts on their own, filming them to send to Robison, and Robison holding Zoom meetings to install offense and defense, and just to keep in contact with the Tigers. That finally moved to an in-person setting that night in July.
“It was good to see the excitement on their faces and as a coach it was good to see them,” Robison said.
The Tigers hope to turn a corner on competitiveness this season. After going 1-9 in 2018, they went winless last season and Robison said they faced a second-half running clock many times, but got more competitive at the end of the season. The combination of late-season growth, and a big returning contingent, gives the Tigers building blocks to begin this season.
“We have a lot of starters coming back,” Robison said. “One of our strengths is varsity experience, which is something we lacked the last couple years. We have 16 seniors and probably eight or nine of them have been starting since they were sophomores. On Friday nights I know we’re going to have kids out there that have been in that situation before. The good thing is some of them have chips on their shoulders because of the 0-10 season we had last year that no one wanted, but we had.”
On offense, the Tigers build around a group of returning ball-carriers and linemen. The running backs are senior fullback Jaelen Fowler (6-feet, 200 pounds, 366 yards last season), junior wingback A’Marion Conyers (5-9, 155) and sophomore wingback Cole Cardwell (5-10, 185, 493 yards).
At tight end spots are junior Garret Myers (5-11, 180) and senior Isaac Guffey (6-0, 185). Offensive linemen are junior Brayden Prince (5-11, 210), senior Tyler Ballinger (5-11, 200), senior Kyle Cardwell (5-11, 210), sophomore Dietzen Worland (5-10, 220) and junior Austin Rodriguez (6-0, 220). Sophomore Camden Horner (5-11, 200) will also rotate in.
Senior Jake Martin (5-10, 200) has the edge right now at quarterback but sophomore Janson Slate (5-7, 170) may also see time. Senior Logan Caudill (5-10, 170) is moving to wide receiver after being the primary QB last year. Martin connected on 7 of 18 passes for 81 yards in limited duty at QB last season.
“We’ve got a core group of running backs that all three were our starting running backs last year,” Robison said. “Having them back there is great and basically our entire offensive line from last year is back. You can tell they’re returning starters. We showed up the first day, I called a play and they blocked it perfectly. We’ve been able to fine-tune small things offensively.
“We’re going to be predominantly a run team but we’ve incorporated a pretty good-looking pass game so far.”
On defense, a priority is to improve the team’s pass defense. The Tigers have moved to a 4-3 defense this season.
“One of the things that we didn’t do well last year was defend the pass,” Robison said. “Teams pretty much threw all over us last year. That’s been one of our key things going into this offseason.
“I’ve heard our defense do stuff that I’ve never heard — talking, communicating, getting into the right spots. They’ve kind of accepted the challenge and hopefully that’ll roll over into not giving up a lot of passing yards and making opponents earn their yardage.”
Cornerbacks are Conyers and Caudill. Senior Blayne Leeman (5-8, 160) will also rotate in. At safety, senior Bodey Henry (5-9, 175) returns after leading the team with 74 tackles and earning KT All-Area honors last season as a linebacker. Also at safety are Guffey or sophomore Connor Austin (6-0, 145). Linebackers are Kyle Cardwell and Myers, with a combo of Cole Cardwell or senior Brayden Scering (5-10, 185), at the other spot.
The defensive line includes Fowler, Ballinger and Worland. Junior Jaycob Solomon (5-10, 200) is a candidate for the last spot.
Freshman Owen Peelle (5-8, 150) Is the kicker. The Tigers are still hashing out the punting duties.
Robison hopes the team takes a step forward in competitiveness. He wants to “let the kids compete and get the reputation of Northwestern football back where it used to be.
“I want to get back to that Northwestern team that teams can’t overlook. I really want to get to that point where we’re taken serious when teams see us on their schedule and they know it’s going to be a dogfight until they get to that final horn in the fourth quarter.”
