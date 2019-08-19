Plain and simple, Northwestern football coach Austen Robison sees better days on the horizon for the Tigers.
Robison stepped into a tough situation last year, taking the reigns as interim coach in Week 2 after coach Patrick Rosner was released following legal trouble off the field. And the Tigers struggled mightily, managing just a 1-9 record, their leanest record since 2002.
This year, as Robison fields his first Tiger team out of the gate, he said the big difference already that he and his coaching staff are talking about every day is the excitement level of the players to get the season rolling.
“I think that’s a big part of it,” Robison said. “Last year we were way behind the eight ball in pretty much every aspect. And the big one was the weight room.”
Strength conditioning was a huge focal point in the offseason, according to Robison. He contributes many of the Tigers’ woes on both sides of the ball last season — the 2018 squad averaged just 3.6 points on offense while surrendering 41.6 defensively — to that element lacking.
“You saw our scores last year. The X's and O's are irrelevant if your guys are squatting 150 pounds and can’t bench press the bar,” Robison said. “You’re not going to win many games. We weren’t confident last season and I think it’s because our kids knew size-wise, strength-wise and talent-wise we didn’t compare to very many teams last year.”
Robison hopes the work in the weight room will aid his squad against a schedule that is loaded top to bottom with heavy hitters.
“I think that contributes to a lot of our positivity and a lot of our confidence on the field now is we’re big and strong and we can compete with these other schools now because of our strength,” Robison said. “Now we can focus on the X’s and O’s and put that all together.”
The Tigers’ top offensive returnee is junior Jaelen Fowler. The 6-foot, 165-pound fullback provided a bright spot in a struggling offense as a sophomore with a team-best 318 yards and three touchdowns.
“We’re putting a lot of weight on his shoulders,” Robison said. “Some of the stuff he can do is actually pretty sick.”
A new face will be taking snaps for the Tigers as Kokomo junior transfer Logan Caudill (5-9, 150) joined the team at the end of June.
Last year’s QB, senior Garrett Wecht (5-11, 160) will rotate with sophomore Eli Edwards (6-1, 175) at wide receiver, while senior Zain Loges (6-1, 190) is at tight end. A pair of wingbacks, sophomore Elijah Minor (5-11, 170) and freshman Cole Cardwell (5-10, 160) will round out the backfield.
“Last year we were a wing-T and this year we’ve kind of spread it out a little bit,” Robison said. “We’ve kind of evolved into the shotgun wing-T and hopefully by week 2 or 3 we’re consistently executing on some RPOs [run/pass options] out of the wing-T.”
With just seven seniors on the squad, the Tigers will look to what Robison calls a “very young offensive line” of three juniors and two sophomores up front.
Junior Kyle Cardwell (5-11, 180) anchors the line at center. Junior Tyler Ballinger (5-6, 135) is penciled in at left guard and sophomore Julion Creason (5-11, 195) at right guard. Junior Lewis Harris (5-10, 220) and sophomore Christian Allen (6-0, 200) will fill the tackle slots.
Northwestern has added wrestling coach Steve Swinson to the mix as defensive coordinator, and Robison is enthusiastic about Swinson’s scheme.
“He’s come in and done a heck of a job,” Robison said. “We’re going to run a 4-2-5. He goes with speed up front. I’ve never been a big proponent of that but he’s changed my mind.”
The front four will consist of Loges and Harris at tackles, with senior Jack Bilkey (6-2, 180) and junior Isaac Guffey (6-0, 170) at ends.
Behind them, senior Nathaneal Bilodeau (6-1, 190) and Kyle Cardwell will man the linebacker positions.
The back five is “different every day,” Robison said. “Our free safety, kind of the guy that’s ingrained in the DBs will be [junior] Bodey Henry, who was first-team [All-Hoosier Conference] last year as a linebacker.”
Henry (5-7, 140) led the squad in tackles (57) last season. Joining him in the defensive backfield will be Wecht, Caudill, and juniors Brayden Scering (5-8, 165) and Blayne Leeman (5-5, 120).
Cole Cardwell and sophomore A’Marion Conyers (5-7, 135) could also factor into the Tigers’ back five scheme.
Senior Ethan Collins (5-9, 150) will handle kicking duties.
In addition to Swinson, Alberto Macias has joined the Tigers’ coaching staff. Macias and Robison played alongside each other at Cass. That could make for an interesting trip to Twin Lakes on Aug. 30 where they’ll square off with their former coach in current TL coach Scott Mannering.
