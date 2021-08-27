KT sports logo with football

Northwestern on Thursday canceled its home opener against Logansport tonight because of COVID issues. Logansport picked up NorthWood as a replacement opponent.

It’s just Week 2, but Northwestern is the fourth area team to have to cancel a game. Cass canceled its opener and Maconaquah and Taylor both canceled their first two games.

The following is the area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TONIGHT

• Kokomo at Plymouth

• Eastern at Blackford

• Tri-Central at Wes-Del

• Elwood at Tipton

• Cass at North Miami

• Delphi at Carroll

• Whitko at Peru

SATURDAY

• 10 a.m. — Western Boone at Western

