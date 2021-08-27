Northwestern on Thursday canceled its home opener against Logansport tonight because of COVID issues. Logansport picked up NorthWood as a replacement opponent.
It’s just Week 2, but Northwestern is the fourth area team to have to cancel a game. Cass canceled its opener and Maconaquah and Taylor both canceled their first two games.
The following is the area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TONIGHT
• Kokomo at Plymouth
• Eastern at Blackford
• Tri-Central at Wes-Del
• Elwood at Tipton
• Cass at North Miami
• Delphi at Carroll
• Whitko at Peru
SATURDAY
• 10 a.m. — Western Boone at Western
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.