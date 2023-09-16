Correction: This article has been updated from its print version to correct the score of the Taylor-CC game.
Northwestern’s football team rolled past Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 59-7 Friday night at Northwestern.
The Tigers bounced back in a big way from a shutout loss to Hamilton Heights last week. The Tigers led the Braves 28-0 after the first quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 59-0 after the third quarter.
The Tigers improved to 2-3. The Braves, who are in their first year of 11-man football, dropped to 0-5.
“This whole week has been about accountability and those kind of things,” Northwestern coach Rob Patchett said. “Obviously, when you watch film, you knew that you were better than [the Braves], but you’re scared that the kids are going to take it for granted. But we came out and played really well. Everyone was accountable, everyone did their jobs like they were supposed to do, and we were able to get a big halftime lead and then had a running clock in the second half.”
Patchett said the Tigers played well on both sides of the ball.
“Defensively, I don’t know if we gave up more than two or three first downs the whole game,” he said, noting the Braves’ score came late and against the Tigers’ backups.
Patchett said the Tigers’ offense showed precision in a turnover-free performance.
“Our pass plays were fairly significant,” he said. “I think Brock [Shank] had three TD passes and I think we had three or four rushing touchdowns. We had a lot of different guys score. The offensive line played really well and gave Brock some time. They’ve been in my doghouse a little at times so I thought they played better.”
Northwestern visits Tipton next week for a Hoosier Conference East Division game.
HEIGHTS 32, WESTERN 0
Class 3A No. 8-ranked Hamilton Heights beat Western 32-0, continuing their defensive dominance and spoiling the Panthers’ homecoming.
The Huskies led 6-0 after the first quarter and 18-0 at halftime. They put the game away with another score in the third quarter.
Impressively, the Huskies have shut out three straight opponents. They are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the HC’s East Division with one game division game remaining (at Tipton on Sept. 29).
The Panthers dropped to 2-3 and 0-1.
PERU 27, MAC 26
In a major comeback, Class 3A No. 11-ranked Peru outscored Maconaquah 21-0 in the fourth quarter for a 27-26 win in a Three Rivers Conference showdown at Bunker Hill.
The Braves led 8-0 after the first quarter and 20-6 at halftime. They pushed to a 26-6 lead in the third quarter. From there, the Bengal Tigers roared back to keep their unbeaten start going.
With the win, the Bengal Tigers (5-0 overall) improved to 4-0 in the conference. They are tied with Rochester for the lead — and the teams meet next week at Peru.
The Braves (3-2) dropped to 3-1 in the conference, a game off the lead. They visit North Miami next week.
CC 22, TAYLOR 12
Clinton Central beat Taylor 22-12 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Taylor.
The Bulldogs ended an 18-game losing streak. They improved to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the HHC. Taylor dropped to 1-4 and 0-3.
Taylor hosts Sheridan next week.
DELPHI 42, TC 7
Down 7-0 at halftime, Tri-Central drew even when Jacob Cline scored on a short run midway through the third quarter.
The Oracles answered in a big way. First, they returned the ensuring kickoff for a touchdown to regain the lead. After a quick defensive stand, they promptly scored on a pass play for a 21-7 lead — and after recovering an on-side kick, the Oracles had another quick-strike TD pass for a 28-7 lead at 2:49 of the quarter.
The Oracles tacked on two more scores in the fourth quarter as they won going away.
Delphi improved to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the HHC. Tri-Central dropped to 1-4 and 0-3 with a visit to Class A No. 3 Carroll next on its schedule.
LCC 49, TIPTON 7
Lafayette Central Catholic buried Tipton 35-0 in the first half in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams at Lafayette.
The Blue Devils avoided a shutout when Calvin Condict scored on a 1-yard run late in the fourth quarter. The Knights returned the kickoff for a touchdown to cap the scoring.
The Blue Devils (1-4) host Northwestern next week.
ROCHESTER 44, CASS 6
The Zebras showed why they are one of the Three Rivers Conference’s leaders as they thrashed the visiting Kings.
Rochester led 14-0 after the first quarter and 38-6 at halftime.
The Zebras (4-1, 4-0 TRC) visit Peru next week in a key league clash. Cass (2-3, 2-2) hosts Whitko.
