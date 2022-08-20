CONVERSE — It just wasn’t the Eastern football team’s night.
Making matters worse was that it very much was Oak Hill’s.
Really, the Golden Eagles couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start over the visiting Comets in Friday’s season opener, clicking in all facets of the game over the first 24 minutes on the way to a commanding 28-3 halftime lead. Oak Hill triggered a running clock near the end of the third quarter on the way to a 41-3 win.
“It’s not the way we wanted to start,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “We knew it was going to be a grinder and that if we were going to compete in this game we had to play near-perfect football.”
Instead, it was Oak Hill that was nearly perfect. The Eagles offense had Eastern’s defense on its heels early, mixing a calculated, clock-chewing opening drive with a pair of quick scoring strikes.
Oak Hill marched 80 yards on its opening possession over a more-than-six minute span, with Kyle Turanchick capping the drive with a touchdown run from a yard out with 5:38 showing.
The Eagles added two quick scores on a Will Warner 42-yard score and Turanchick 40-yard run in the second quarter, also adding a big special teams play when Thomas Nally returned a Comet punt 71 yards to paydirt.
As impressive as Oak Hill was on offense, the Eagles looked just as good on defense, holding Eastern to a 37-yard Ethan Hasting field goal on the night.
While Hastings’ kick was an impressive one, it came on the heels of an opening possession that had the Comets looking at 1st-and-goal from the six. But Oak Hill’s defense came up with two big sacks on Eastern quarterback Eli Edwards to stall the drive.
Eli Edwards completed 7-of-20 passes with a pair of picks, throwing for 75 yards. Jayden Eagle led the Comets’ ground game with 70 yards on 15 carries, but the Comets couldn’t find the endzone.
“We were sloppy on offense and that was disappointing because I really thought if we were to lose this game it was going to be like 31-28,” Josh Edwards said. “We didn’t execute. We dropped short passes. We didn’t make good reads. We’ve got to be more physical. We’re going to have to ramp up the conditioning this week, make sure we don’t have guys getting fatigued because we had that happening in the second half.
“They beat us up front, and then obviously Turanchick’s a handful.”
Turanchick finished with 202 yards and four scores on 22 carries. He added a third-quarter score from two yards out with 6:31 to play and then added a 57-yard run with 1:30 remaining in the quarter that set the running clock in motion.
