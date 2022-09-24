RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s football team used a two-score flurry right before halftime to break open a close game and the Panthers went on to beat Class 2A No. 7-ranked Lewis Cass 28-6 in a Hoosier Conference East Division game Friday night.
Western held a 7-0 lead when Cass looked ready to make a move. L.J. Hillis recovered a Panther fumble and returned it 30-plus yards to the Western 17-yard line at 6:04 of the second quarter. But Western’s defense held and Cass turned it over on downs.
The Panthers quickly went to work. Kyler Norman ripped off runs of 17 and 10 yards to get the Panthers moving. Facing third and 16, quarterback Mitchell Knepley fired a 39-yard pass to Carter Jarvis — and Knepley followed on the next play with a 28-yard TD run at 2:01.
When the Kings fumbled the kickoff, the Panthers recovered and went right back to work. Three plays later, Knepley scored on a 25-yard run for a 21-0 lead at 1:08, and Western’s homecoming crowd roared its approval.
“That turnover right before the half, we scored to make it 21-0, I felt like that was a big momentum shift in the game,” Western coach Alex Stewart said.
Cass had some success moving the ball in the first half, but the Kings’ first four drives all ended with failed fourth-down tries. The last of those came before the Panthers’ back-to-back scores.
“We did some things that frankly we have gotten away with to this point in the season and that includes play-calling,” Cass coach Clayton Mannering said. “We gave them the ball at the 50-yard line twice when we really should have punted it away and made them work, our defense was playing well. I certainly [second guess those decisions] and think, ‘Man, I have to figure out if we’re going to beat a good team, I have to manage the game a little better.
“We did drive the ball well, we just had trouble finishing. The pass game was not working great, which we thought we’d need that to win. It just came down to a few too many mistakes early on and against a good team like Western, they’re going to capitalize and they did. A lot of credit to Coach Stewart and his staff for getting their boys ready to play.”
With the win, the Panthers (3-3 overall) moved into the division lead at 2-0 with Northwestern and Tipton remaining on their division schedule. The Kings dropped to 5-1 and 2-1.
After Western’s defense forced a three-and-out to start the second half, the Panthers put the game away with an eight-play scoring drive. Knepley ran it six times and Matthew McKitrick capped the drive with an 18-yard score off a jet sweep. Deaglan Pleak’s fourth PAT kick made it 28-0.
Cass battled to the finish. After Western’s score, the Kings put together a 12-play scoring drive. Haden McClain scored on a 16-yard run at 1:47 of the third quarter.
Cass had a 13-play drive late in the fourth quarter that finished three yards from paydirt. Western then ran out the clock.
“They found something in their running game and they’re a good football team. They run the ball well and they run their offense efficiently,” Stewart said. “They played sound defense in the second half. They took away some of the stuff we were doing.
“But overall, our kids played really well. We have a lot of good senior leadership.”
Knepley continued his big senior season with 172 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. He also completed three passes for 59 yards.
“Knep is coming on,” Stewart said. “He’s playing really well and he’s making smart decisions with the ball. He’s doing a good job of being a leader. I’m thrilled for him. He missed back-to-back seasons with knee injuries and he’s worked his tail off to get to where he is.”
McClain led the Kings with 138 yards on 24 carries. Cooper Frey added 62 yards on 16 carries.
Cass goes from the frying pan into the fire as the Kings face Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette next week.
“I told our guys we’ll find out our character next week. If we shake off a hard loss like this and come back and have a good week of practice, I think we’re a good football team that has a lot of potential still,” Mannering said. “On the flip side, if we look at West Lafayette’s scores and say we don’t have a chance, it’s going to be a long week and that will hurt us for weeks to come.
“I think with the character of our team, we’ll respond well.”
