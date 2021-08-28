Western football player Evan Stout points upward as he rings the victory bell after the Panthers defeated Western Boone 28-26 on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Russiaville. Teammates and fans honored Trevor Buckley, who died in a car accident the previous Saturday. Buckley's father, Tony, is behind Stout as they rang the bell together.
FOOTBALL: Panthers beat Stars for emotional victory
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — Western's football team celebrated an emotional victory Saturday morning.
Western's 28-26 victory over Class 3A No. 6-ranked Western Boone came one week after Panther lineman Trevor Buckley died in a single-vehicle accident and one day after Buckley's funeral.
"It's been a long week and our kids have been through a lot," Western coach Alex Stewart said. "We talked a lot this week about responding to adversity. I'm just incredibly proud of my kids for coming out here and battling the way they battled against a great team — the three-time defending [Class 2A] state champs. To come away with a victory against them is big and then obviously with what's happened, it's great for our kids."
PHOTOS: Western vs Western Boone football
Western defeats Western Boone 28-26 on Saturday morning, August 28, 2021. Teammates and fans honored Western football player Trevor Buckley, who died in a car accident a week ago.
Buckley's parents, Tony and Wilda, celebrated with the players following the game. Tony and their son's close friend Evan Stout rang the victory bell.
"This one was very special for Trevor," quarterback Dylan Bryant said. "Coming out this morning, we put all that emotion into the game. ... We're playing for him."
Western remembered Buckley in several ways including a moment of silence before the game and patches on the players' jerseys. Many Western fans wore T-shirts in Buckley's honor.
"For the community to come out and watch our boys play football was special," Stewart said, "and it was extremely special to see Tony ring the bell with the kids."
As for the game, Western (1-1) and WeBo (1-1) traded offensive punches throughout on a day where the temperature inched toward 90 degrees. The Panthers scored four touchdowns and kicker Deaglan Pleak was 4 for 4 on PAT attempts. The Stars also scored four touchdowns, but they missed an extra point after their second score and they later came up empty on a two-point attempt as they chased the missing point.
Led by Bryant, the Panthers totaled 339 yards of offense. Bryant ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 53 yards and another score. Hayden Shepherd ran for 87 yards and a touchdown and Pleak ran for 27 yards and had a 23-yard receiving TD.
"We cut out a lot of the playbook this week and we just focused on our bread-and-butter stuff and it was working [Saturday]," Stewart said.
The Panthers set the tone with a 16-play march to open the game. The 64-play drive chewed more than 8:00 off the clock. Bryant gained 51 yards on 10 carries as the QB showed good patience in finding openings. He converted a pair of fourth downs to keep the drive going, including a fourth-and-four from the WeBo 10. He scored on a four-yard run on the next play.
"Most of our production came from our offensive line," Bryant said, also noting the blocking efforts of Western's ends, wings and running backs. "It was outstanding."
After WeBo answered with a nine-play scoring drive to draw even, Western went right back to work. Bryant fueled a nine-play drive with five more runs and a 27-yard pass to Trey Stone. Bryant scored on a six-yard run at 7:05 of the second quarter.
The Stars again answered with a nine-play scoring drive, but they missed the extra point, and the Panthers held the lead the rest of the way.
Two plays later, Shepherd ripped off a 54-yard touchdown run down the left sideline. Pleak's extra point made it 21-13 with 1:45 left in the half.
The Stars opened the second half like the Panthers opened the first half — with a long drive. The Stars went 13 plays and took more than 6:00 off the clock. Quarterback Elliott Young scored on a 5-yard run, but the Stars failed on their two-point try which left them trailing by two.
From there, the game had three more possessions: Western had a nine-play scoring drive capped by Bryant's 23-yard TD pass to Pleak with :20 left in the third quarter; WeBo had an eight-play scoring drive capped by Cannon Brunes' nine-yard TD run at 9:09 of the fourth quarter; and Western had a 17-play drive to close the game. After reaching the WeBo 4-yard line, the Panthers lined up in the victory formation and took a knee to end the game.
The Panthers did not have a punt in the game. They had six possessions. They either scored on ended a half with the ball.
Bryant had 12 runs on the final drive to cap a 31-carry game. He complemented his running with 3-of-4 passing.
Stewart loved Bryant's effort and like his QB, Stewart noted the work of offensive linemen of Aidan Oliver, Alec Judeika, M.J. Norman, Rhett Berryman and Troy Conaway.
"We made a lot of progress this week on the offensive line," he said. "We executed much better than last week and our guys did a great job of controlling the trenches."
WeBo coach Justin Pelley tipped his hat to the Panthers for controlling the line of scrimmage throughout.
"They dug down deep," Pelley said. "They had some inspiration coming into [Saturday], but it was also a really tough week for them. I figured we would take a good shot to start the game, then fatigue would set in [for the Panthers]. But that didn't happen. That's a big credit to [them], their staff and their interior guys."
