WALTON — Western’s football team rocked Lewis Cass with a string of big plays during the first half to fuel a 43-14 victory Friday night at Owens Memorial Field.
Western went three-and-out to open the Kings’ homecoming game and Cass followed with an eight-play scoring drive — but from there, it was all Western as the Panthers scored on their final six possessions of the half to build a commanding 43-8 lead and trigger a running clock in the second half.
“Not quite sure what happened on that first drive offensively for us. I think [the Kings] made a couple plays and we missed a block here or there,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “They went down and scored right away and our kids responded very well after that. They picked it up and played really well from that point on.”
Western had six touchdowns in the first half with five of them covering 35 yards or more. Quarterback Dylan Bryant, the area’s leading rusher, delivered the first explosive play when he burst through the middle and raced 52 yards to paydirt — and followed with a 60-yard TD run on the Panthers’ next offensive play. Bryant then delivered a 35-yard TD pass to Garrett Lupoi and Bryant added a 49-yard TD run. Lupoi capped the half with a 79-yard TD run.
The Panthers finished the half with 407 yards on just 24 plays (17 yards per play). Bryant ran wild with 233 yards on 10 carries. He did not have any more carries in the second half.
“Garrett Lupoi had a couple explosive plays, Dylan Bryant ran the ball really well and I thought Deaglan Pleak ran the best he’s ran all season,” Stewart said. “I’m really happy with the way we played in the first half. We responded to them scoring and then we started to click on both sides of the ball.”
Pleak had 55 yards on eight carries. The second half saw Western give freshman running back Kyler Norman 10 carries. He produced 70 yards.
“I thought all of our guys did a good job of finding the running lanes,” Stewart said. “Kyler Norman came in in the second half and ran really hard.
“I thought our offensive line played really well,” he added. “We had a couple guys who didn’t practice a whole lot this week because they were out sick. That was kind of a concern. We got everyone back [Thursday] and had a really solid day of practice, finished out a really good week of practice. We took a step forward this week.”
Winners of three in a row, Western improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the Hoosier Conference East Division. Western visits Northwestern next week and hosts Class 2A No. 4-ranked Tipton on Oct. 8 to conclude division play. The conference’s crossover games are Oct. 15.
“We have to keep taking steps in the right direction,” Stewart said.
Haden McClain led Cass (2-3, 1-2 HC East) with 78 yards on 19 carries.
Cass coach Clay Mannering saw some positives from his young squad such as finishing with no penalties and no turnovers.
“It was the best week of practice we’ve had in two years and it was a good week regardless of what the scoreboard showed,” he said. “We actually did quite a few good things [Friday] especially offensively. We were able to move the ball, which we’ve not been able to do against a good team yet, and we were able to move it fairly consistently at times. It was a little bit like last week [a 26-20 victory over Northwestern] except for last week, a missed tackle was a 15-yard gain. This week, a missed tackle is a 70-yard gain. That was the big difference between the two.”
Mannering credited his players for playing hard, but he knows the Hoosier Conference is unforgiving.
“The message to the team is the conference is not coming down to us, we’re going to have to come up to the conference. Until we do, we’re going to have a lot of nights like [Friday],” he said.
Cass goes from the frying pan into the fire next Friday when it hosts Class 3A No. 2 West Lafayette. The Red Devils beat Western 69-19 earlier this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.