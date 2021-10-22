The IHSAA football state tournament features six classes, which means several teams came away from the blind draw with the unenviable task of facing a No. 1-ranked team in the first round of sectionals.
Two of those teams are from Howard County.
In sectional openers tonight, Western (6-3) hosts Indianapolis Roncalli (9-0) in Class 4A Sectional 22, and Eastern (7-2) visits Eastbrook (8-0) in Class 2A Sectional 36.
Western’s challenge is immense. Not only is Roncalli ranked No. 1, the Royals are the defending Class 4A state champions and 10-time state champs all-time.
“Obviously it’s a big challenge, but it’s something we’re excited about,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “It’s not every day and it’s not every player that gets the opportunity to play against a team like that.”
While Western and Roncalli are first-time opponents, Eastern is plenty familiar with Eastbrook. Two years ago, Eastbrook beat Eastern 42-12 in the sectional final, ending the Comets’ best season in decades. Prior to that, the Panthers beat the Comets in round one in both 2016 and ‘17. Eastbrook finished as state runners-up in 2016 and ‘19 (and also ‘18).
The following are looks at tonight’s area matchups. As a reminder, Kokomo is idle tonight. The Wildkats received a first-round bye and will begin play next week.
CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 22
RONCALLI AT WESTERN
Roncalli, a parochial school located on Indianapolis’ south side, has been nothing short of dominant this season. The Royals mowed through one of the state’s toughest schedules in going 9-0 and extending their win streak to 21. They score 40.1 points per game and hold opponents to 15.4.
“They’re a really good offensive team,” Stewart said. “They have a very large offensive line. They have one guy who’s about 211 [pounds], and then the rest of them are from 295 to 345. Their quarterback is a very good player — a good runner and thrower. They have several playmakers in the passing game and a couple good running backs.
“Defensively, they use smaller, faster players so they’re not as big on that side of the ball, but they get to the ball extremely well.”
Western is facing a top-ranked team for the second straight week. Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette beat the Panthers 44-0 in the Hoosier Conference title game last week. It marked the first time the Panthers failed to score in Stewart’s five years.
Making matters worse, the Panthers lost quarterback Dylan Bryant to an injury in that game and he is ruled out for tonight. He has rushed for 1,409 yards and 20 touchdowns.
“We’re going to be without three or four key guys for this game and several of those are two-way guys, but we’ve had guys step up in practice. We believe in those guys. We’ve had a really good week of practice,” Stewart said.
CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 27
NORWELL AT MAC
Maconaquah (2-5) faces a tough opponent with No. 8-ranked Norwell (8-1) paying a visit to Bunker Hill. Norwell’s lone loss came to Class 4A No. 2 Leo.
The Knights’ defensive average of 10.22 points per game ranks No. 5 in Class 3A and No. 15 in the state overall.
The Braves score 23.1 points per game, but that is a misleading average considering the Braves scored 118 points in their two wins and just 44 points in their five losses.
Mac and Norwell are meeting for the second straight year. Last year, the Knights beat the Braves 49-7 in the sectional’s semifinal round.
NORTHWESTERN AT CONCORDIA
The Purple Tigers (0-8) make the trek to the Summit City to face Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran (1-7) at Zollner Stadium.
Concordia’s record is misleading considering the Cadets play in the rugged Summit Athletic Conference with heavyweights like Class 6A No. 6 Carroll, Class 5A No. 5 Fort Wayne Snider, Class 2A No. 2 Fort Wayne Bishop Luers and others.
Northwestern scores just 9.1 points per game and allows 36.1.
The winner will face the Norwell-Mac winner in round two.
HERITAGE AT PERU
Coming off a runner-up finish in the Three Rivers Conference, Peru (6-2) will look to continue its strong play when it hosts Heritage (4-5).
Since opening 1-2, the Bengal Tigers have won five in a row, and they’ve scored at least 33 points in each game during the streak.
Two of Heritage’s wins came against winless teams (Tri-County and Southern Wells). In the Patriots’ five losses, they failed to score four times and scored six points in the other.
Peru and Heritage last met in a 2019 sectional semifinal which Peru won by a 37-7 score.
The winner will face the winner of Oak Hill (7-2) and Bellmont (1-8) in round two.
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 34
CASS AT DELPHI
Cass (3-5) took some lumps during the regular season, including shutout losses to Class 4A school Delta, Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette, Class 2A No. 4 Tipton and Hamilton Heights. But the Kings closed on a high note by beating Twin Lakes 42-27 in the Hoosier Conference’s seventh-place game.
The Kings will look to carry that momentum into tonight’s matchup against Delphi (6-3).
The Oracles have the better record, but five of Delphi’s six wins came against Class A teams.
The teams last met in a 2017 sectional semifinal, which Cass won by a 33-6 score.
The Cass-Delphi winner will face the winner of Wabash (2-6) and Pioneer (7-2) in round two.
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 36
EASTERN AT EASTBROOK
The Comets went 7-2 overall and won a share of their third straight Hoosier Heartland Conference title to highlight their regular season.
The Comets’ offense cooled in the final two weeks, managing just one score in a 14-7 loss to Sheridan and two scores in a 14-7 victory over Clinton Prairie.
Eastbrook presents a formidable challenge. The Panthers have an offensive average of 50.9 and a defensive average of 5.6. They rank No. 2 in Class 2A in both categories, and No. 2 (offense) and No. 3 (defense) in the state overall.
The winner will advance to face the winner of Lapel (7-2) and Frankton (3-6).
BLACKFORD AT TIPTON
For the first time since they were Central Indiana Conference rivals, Tipton and Blackford are matched in football.
That last meeting came in 1997. Tipton took a 14-6 win on its way to the CIC title in its last year in the league. The Blue Devils played in the Rangeline Conference in 1998-99 and played as an independent in 2000 before joining the Hoosier Conference in 2001.
Tonight’s matchup pits No. 4-ranked Tipton (8-1) against Blackford (1-7). The Bruins’ lone win came against winless Elwood. In six of the Bruins’ seven losses, they scored seven points or less.
The winner will meet the winner of Alexandria (3-5) and Elwood (0-8) in round two.
CLASS A SECTIONAL 42
FRONTIER AT CARROLL
At 6-3, Carroll has secured its first winning season since 2017. The Cougars will look to extend the fun season another week when they take on Frontier (1-8).
Frontier’s lone win came against winless Tri-County in a 36-32 squeaker. Carroll beat Tri-County 48-6 in Week 1.
The teams are no strangers. Carroll holds a 28-12 lead in the series over the last 35 years. The last meeting came in 2018 when Carroll beat Frontier 21-14 in a sectional opener.
CLASS A SECTIONAL 43
S. WELLS AT TAYLOR
One team will celebrate its first win when Taylor (0-5) hosts Southern Wells (0-9).
Southern Wells, which sat out the 2020 season, is looking to snap an 11-game losing streak. Taylor is looking to end a 14-game skid.
The teams last met in 2002 when the Raiders beat the Titans 41-6 in a sectional opener. That came one year after Southern Wells won the Class A state title.
UNION CITY AT TC
Tri-Central (4-5) closed the regular season with back-to-back wins to build some momentum for the tournament. The Trojans host Union City (4-4) in round one. It’s the first gridiron meeting between the schools.
Union City has an offensive average of 28.1 and a defensive average of 26.0. TC counters with averages of 18.3 and 27.0.
The winner will face the Southern Wells-Taylor winner in round two.
