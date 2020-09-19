ARCADIA — Western football coach Alex Stewart called it a number of missed opportunities.
The Panthers entered their Hoosier Conference East Division matchup at Hamilton Heights with a spotless record, but a series of mistakes led to a heartbreaking 19-18 overtime loss.
“It’s frustrating,” said Stewart. “I felt like our kids played hard the whole game and we had some calls not go our way down the stretch, but we have to put ourselves in better positions. We weren‘t in a good position when we got down [to the 1-yard line] and failed to score. That wasn’t a good situation.”
Stewart referred to a situation late in the third quarter when the Panthers had an excellent opportunity to take control of the game. The Panthers led 12-6 and drove all the way to the Husky 1-yard line. Facing fourth and goal, Western had a false start push it back five yards, then it was stuffed at the 5-yard line, turning the ball over on downs.
The defense still held the Huskies (2-3, 2-1 HC East) in check until the final drive of regulation. The Panthers (4-1, 2-1) punted the ball back to Heights with 6:08 remaining with the Huskies taking over on their own 23. They were able to put together an impressive 10 play, 77-yard drive to tie the game.
Twice on the drive the Huskies converted fourth-and-long situations, once on a 13-yard run from Nate Hulen and once on a 13-yard pass from Guy Griffey to Isaac Tuma. Griffey then found Tuma for the tying touchdown on a 20-yard fade route in the corner of the end zone with 57 seconds left.
The Huskies, who had an extra point blocked on their first touchdown, elected to go for two, but Hulen fell down trying to gain the edge on the right side.
Once in the overtime both teams needed three plays to score a touchdown. Jerry Padgett scored from four yards on Western’s possession, but the Panthers elected to go for two and Padgett was tackled just short. The Huskies then had their own chance and Hulen scored from four yards. This time they elected to kick and Michael Lecher connected for the win.
Padgett finished with 202 yards on 39 carries. He scored all three of Western’s touchdowns. He carried an even bigger load than normal with receiver/running back Nathaniel Liddell out.
“Jerry had a great night,” said Stewart said. “He’s a kid that we have to lean on and now he is playing both ways. He was gassed at the end of the night, but at the end of the night he knows he’s our guy and he has to step up. He played really well.”
Both teams were slow to get going offensively, but Heights was able to strike first just before halftime. After a short Western punt the Huskies went 41 yards in six plays capped by a 10-yard run from Trey Ehlen with 2:58 left in the second.
The Panthers had an immediate answer, however, as they tied it 6-6 just before the half. They managed to go 67 yards in eight plays before Padgett scored on a 4-yard run. Coming out of halftime the Panthers ran a surprise onside kick and recovered it. Four plays later Padgett scored again, this time from 17 yards.
“That was something we wanted to do,” said Stewart of the onside kick. “We felt our defense was playing well in the first half and we saw something in their alignment we could take advantage of. That gave us a big momentum shift.”
The Panther defense recovered a pair of fumbles, but Western couldn’t convert them into points.
