RUSSIAVILLE — Under a steady sheet of rain falling on a soggy field, Western’s football squad had no trouble finding its footing Friday night.
The Panthers’ ground game rumbled for 520 yards in a 46-12 win over rival Tipton in a game deciding second place in the Hoosier Conference East Division. Western (6-2, 3-1 HC East) led throughout, marching 58 yards on a quick opening drive that culminated with Jerry Padgett racing from four yards out for a score just over two minutes into the game, a sign of things to come.
Padgett rushed for five touchdowns — all in the first half — as the Panthers built a 34-12 halftime lead. Padgett scored from 4, 5, 15, 49 and 14 yards out, finishing the game with 252 yards on 25 carries. He rushed for 224 yards in the first half alone.
As if that wasn’t enough of a ground attack, Romey Collins gashed the Devils for 217 yards on 11 carries, including a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns from 62 and 64 yards out that put the game away.
“I felt like our offensive line has really improved over the last few weeks,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “I thought they played really well. Those two ran really well and I feel like we created a lot of big holes for them to run through. They were just kind of meshing, kind of hit the hole and ran hard. I’m really proud of them.”
Western will travel to Lafayette Central Catholic for next week’s HC third-place game. Tipton (5-3, 2-2 HC East), which had won four straight over the Panthers since Western joined the conference, will make the road trip to Rennselaer for the fifth-place game.
“I just kind of challenged the team and told them we have to get better,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said. “We can either go down a path where we’re done in two weeks or we can put this in the rearview mirror and learn from it and try to get better. It’s up to them.”
Tipton found success in its passing game early through the tandem of quarterback Sam Edwards and his top target on the night, Drew Pearce. Following Padgett’s score on the opening drive, Tipton responded quickly as Edwards hit Pearce with a 31-yard touchdown pass and the Blue Devils closed within 7-6 with 6:33 showing in the opening quarter.
Following Padgett’s second TD, a five-yard run to paydirt less than two minutes later, the Devils responded again. After turning the ball over on downs its next possession, Tipton recovered a Western fumble and scored on the next play when Edwards found Pearce again, this time from 28 yards out as Tipton clawed within 14-12.
Western responded with three scores from Padgett to close out the first half for the 34-12 lead at the break.
“I felt like our kids adjusted well,” Stewart said. “Tipton is a really good team. They’ve got some nice skill players. Pearce is one of the better receivers we’ve seen all season long. He was a big concern for us coming into the game and their quarterback can make some plays. Early on they were making some plays and our kids adjusted to their speed and how they were doing things and did a good job of getting a lot of stops coming down the stretch.
“When we scored to make it 34-12 going into the half I felt like at that point we had a lot of momentum going into the second half. Our kids never really let down. They didn’t want to let them creep back into it.”
After completing his first five passes — four of those to Pearce who finished with 87 yards on five grabs — Edwards was 2 of 10 from the air the rest of the game. Western also kept the Devils’ ground game at bay. Tipton finished with just 39 yards on 34 carries. Jayvin Lyons and Anthony Reel finished with 34 yards each for Tipton as the Devils were stung with multiple plays resulting in negative yardage.
“They adjusted and double-covered Pearce some,” Tolle said of the turn of events. “The conditions didn’t help any. Bottom line was this … we found a couple plays in the pass game early on, but just got beat in all three phases of the game. That’s credit to Western. They outplayed us.
“The disappointing thing is we weren’t ready to play like they were. First time all year I’ve had to say that. We’ve got to go back to work.”
