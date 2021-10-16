LAFAYETTE — Western’s football team faced an uphill battle on Friday night when the Panthers faced Class 3A No. 1-ranked West Lafayette in the Hoosier Conference championship game.
The Panthers faced the Red Devils for the second time this season after a 69-19 rout in Week 3.
The rematch was all Red Devils as well as West Lafayette beat Western 44-0 in the title game, which was moved to McCutcheon’s field.
Coming into Friday, Western averaged 310 yards per game while putting up 31.3 points a game. While being held scoreless, the Panthers were limited to just 11 yards on the ground and 47 yards passing.
“We knew it was going to be tough coming into it,” said interim Western coach Derek Tuggle, who was filling in for coach Alex Stewart. “They’re the No. 1 team in [3A] for a reason. … I thought we came out and played pretty well in the first quarter, but couldn’t establish anything on the ground.
“We just couldn’t move the ball, we couldn’t get a first down. We came into the game thinking we’re going to control the ball, run the clock down, limit their opportunities on offense.”
Tuggle said West Lafayette’s go-go offensive attack is hard to handle.
“They do what they do. They run high tempo and they have three or four very good skill players. They run a simple offense but in complex formations. That keeps you moving and that keeps you jumping. … It’s hard to express until you play them and the tempo that they use and how that affects high school kids on a high school defense,” said Tuggle, who is Western’s defensive coordinator.
Western received the opening kickoff but was stifled quickly on downs, allowing the Red Devils to catch fire early with a 23-yard touchdown pass.
A 14-yard run by the Red Devils midway through the second followed by a 21-yard hookup for West Lafayette and the Panthers found themselves searching for answers at halftime down 28-0.
Compounding Western’s struggles in the second, leading rusher and quarterback Dylan Bryant (173.9 rushing yards per game) was injured and held out for the remainder of the game.
The Panthers were held to just three first downs.
With the regular-season finale behind them, Western goes from the frying pan to the fire as it hosts No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Indianapolis Roncalli (9-0) in a Class 4A sectional opener next week. The Royals average 41 points a game on offense while allowing two touchdowns a contest.
“We’ll figure out a lot about ourselves and our seniors,” Tuggle said. “It’s a different challenge in Roncalli but another great challenge. … What I hope is our kids learn you have to ride the wave of emotion and not let the bad plays continually affect you. Good teams are going to make plays.
“We want to control the clock, make a few stops on defense, grind the game into the fourth quarter and limit our mistakes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.