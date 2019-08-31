RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s football team pulled off an amazing comeback Friday night to notch one of its biggest wins in recent memory. Class 2A No. 1-ranked Western Boone, which a 2018 state title, came in on a 16-game winning streak.
The Stars jumped to a 21-0 advantage and went on to lead 41-28 in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers battled back. Sophomore quarterback Jett Engle threw for five touchdown passes, including one to Cooper Jarvis with six seconds left to pull off a shocking 42-41 win.
“He is a kid that, all offseason, he came in, put in the work, and it paid off [Friday],” Western coach Alex Stewart said of Engle. “I think he is going to be one of the better players that’s ever come through here and I am glad I’ve got him for two more years.”
The first half had plenty of fireworks with the teams combining to score 41 points in the first 21 minutes. The Stars needed just one minute and four plays before Brett Wethington broke a 65-yard scoring run up the middle to make it 7-0.
The Stars then forced a stop and went on a more conventional drive — 77 yards in 15 plays with Spencer Wright scoring on a fourth down QB sneak from inside the one-yard line.
The game threatened to get out of hand after Western fumbled a punt. The Stars recovered it at the Panthers’ 14-yard line, then scored a few plays later to make it 21-0 less than a minute into the second quarter.
“You can never feel relaxed in this game,” said Western Boone coach Justin Pelley. “We want to play good people like Western and you learn a lot about your team when you do. You have to give them credit, though. We wanted to make them throw the ball and they did a great job even out of their comfort zone.”
The Panthers were finally able to get an answer on their next drive. After a short kick, Western went 58 yards in five plays with Jerry Padgett going the last 29 yards for the score.
The Stars scored again just before halftime on a six-yard pass from Wright to Wethington, but the Panthers refused to go away. Nathaniel Liddell hauled in a long pass and scampered 78 yards with 2:28 left to make it 27-14. That was the score at half.
After struggling throughout the first half, Western’s defense came to play after the break, and the offense made the most of its chances.
The Panthers drove 69 yards in nine plays to start the second half and cut the lead to 27-21 one a 19-yard pass from Engle to Jarvis.
Western forced WeBo into a three-and-out and the Panthers followed with another lengthy drive to take the lead. This time they went 70 yards in seven plays before Engle made a great play. Facing third-and-22 after a holding penalty, Engle eluded pressure and lobbed a pass on the run to Braeden Bryant for a score, giving Western its first lead at 28-27.
The lead was short-lived as the Stars went back to Wethington. The 6-foot, 210-pound fullback powered his way down the field on the eight-play, 54-yard drive and scored from 14 yards. He also added the two-point conversion to make it 35-28 with 11:15 left.
Austin Bowman then intercepted Engle and the Stars went in front 41-28 on a 15-yard keeper by Wright with 8:51 left. The Stars (1-1) missed the extra point, however, and that proved to be critical.
Western went down the field and scored with 6:31 left when Liddell caught a 16-yard pass. After another defensive stop the Panthers took over on their own 33 yard line with just over 4:00 left.
It was a lengthy drive of 14 plays, but it was effective. Engle’s elusiveness was on display including a fourth-and-long conversion near midfield. Facing third-and-goal with :10 seconds, he found Jarvis for the score. Skylar Zavala’s extra point made it 42-41.
“Even down 21 early we wanted to keep fighting,” said Stewart. “We just keep playing, keep fighting. We just had to strike back when you have adversity.”
Engle finished the night 263 yards and five touchdowns against one interception. Jarvis and Liddell had two TD receptions apiece. Padgett had 124 yards on the ground with a TD and 63 receiving yards.
