Western’s football team traveled to Northwestern on Friday evening to face off against the Tigers in a Hoosier Conference East Division matchup that ended with another Panther win, 48-13.
Western improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the division while Northwestern continues to look for their first win of the season.
For the Panthers, coach Alex Stewart was satisfied with the outcome but admitted that they were far from a finished product on the field.
“We did a lot of really good things,” Stewart said. “We’ve got some stuff to clean up, but execution offensively was really good. Defensively, I thought we played well, we swarmed. [Cole] Cardwell is one of the best backs in our area and I thought we did a good job of keeping him in check.”
Despite the loss, Northwestern coach Rob Patchett believes that as soon as his team puts together a complete game, the Tigers will be a tough out when matching up against opponents.
“I think we played hard. For two quarters, we gave them everything they wanted. We gotta learn to play for four quarters and we gotta stop shooting ourselves in the foot. I told them when we watch film, you’re going to get sick because we had lots of opportunities to do some good things and didn’t do it,” Patchett said.
Western has beaten Northwestern five straight times.
Northwestern went into Friday’s Battle for the Bell averaging just 9 points a game on offense while Western has been dominant on the offensive side of the ball with 31 points a contest.
Yet, it was the Tigers (0-6, 0-4) who struck first. A’Marion Conyers returned the opening kickoff to Western’s 9-yard line, setting up a three-yard rushing touchdown by Cameron Davis and giving Northwestern a 7-0 lead.
Western quickly answered as QB Dylan Bryant broke loose for a TD on the ground and cut the Tigers’ lead to 7-6. A muffed punt later in the opening quarter set Western up for an easy TD by Bryant, this time walking in from three yards out before converting on a two-point conversion.
Connor Austin created space and scored the Tigers’ second TD of the game when he hauled in a 31-yard pass from Davis.
Coming into Friday night, Western’s recipe for success was with their ground game, and it was that same run game that set the tone in the second half as Western shut out the Tigers, 21-0 in the third and fourth, starting with Bryant hooking up with Trey Stone for an eight-yard touchdown.
An interception by Bryant on the ensuing Northwestern possession set up the Panthers in Tigers’ territory on the 13-yard line where they all but put the game away for good with a Hayden Shepherd rushing TD.
“That’s what we are, that’s who we are,” Stewart said. “We’re a downhill, run-first team and that’s something we got to be able to establish to play and win against good competition. … We’ve got some stuff to work on, but definitely like the position we are in going into next week.”
Winners of four in a row, Western hosts Class 2A No. 4 Tipton (7-0, 3-0) next Friday with the East Division title at stake. The winner will advance to the conference title game.
Northwestern will host Rensselaer Central.
