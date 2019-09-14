OXFORD — Western’s football team is back on track following a 70-7 rout of Benton Central on Friday night.
The Panthers (3-1) overpowered the Bison (0-4) in a nice bounce-back performance following a 28-14 loss to Class 2A No. 5-ranked Rensselaer last week.
“Our kids played hard, we executed well and we were a much improved team from a week ago just from an execution standpoint,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “Our kids did a good job all week long of practicing hard and working on the fundamentals and getting better. That was the big focus for us this week and we saw a lot of improvement in those areas this Friday night.”
The Panthers buried the Bison 57-0 in the first half.
Quarterback Jett Engle had four touchdown passes — two to Nathaniel Liddell and one each to Braeden Bryant and Cooper Jarvis. Jerry Padgett had two touchdown runs and Romey Collins had one. And linebacker Noah Pownall highlighted the defensive effort with an interception return for a touchdown. He had two picks in the game.
The Panthers tacked on two more touchdowns in the second half with freshmen Mitchell Knepley and Cade Epp running for scores.
For BC, it was a similar game to last week when Class 2A No. 3 Cass put BC in a 54-0 halftime hole on its way to a 68-0 win.
Western now turns its attention to the Hoosier Conference East Division. The Panthers begin division play next week when they entertain Hamilton Heights for homecoming. From there, Western has road games against Cass and Northwestern and a home game against Tipton.
“We’re starting to click and we’re starting to play a little bit better,” Stewart said. “I think our team is coming together in terms of unity. I really like where we’re heading.”
