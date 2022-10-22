Western’s football team handled Jay County 44-0 Friday at Portland in the opening round of Class 4A Sectional 20.
The Panthers (7-5) led 21-0 after the first quarter and 44-0 at halftime. The second half featured a running clock under the IHSAA’s mercy rule.
“We played well on both sides of the ball — took care of business and that’s what it’s about at this point of the season,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “The name of the game is win and advance.”
Kyler Norman, Deaglan Pleak and Mitchell Knepley had two touchdown runs apiece as the Panthers overpowered the Patriots (2-8) for their first sectional win since 2017.
Defensively, the Panthers pitched their first shutout since a 23-0 victory over Cass in Week 6 of the 2020 season.
“Once we got things rolling, both sides of the ball really clicked,” Stewart said. “We were able to capitalize on a couple short fields that we were given from either turnovers or special teams plays. We were able to make some plays and come away with the big win.”
Western advances to host No. 7-ranked Kokomo in the semifinal round next Friday. The teams met in Week 1 in 2020 and ‘21, both times at Kokomo. The Kats will be playing at Western for the first time.
“They’re a great football team. They’re 9-1 now, they’re very well coached,” Stewart said. “We’re two similar style programs — run-oriented teams, hard-nosed style of play. Obviously our kids are going to be excited to play them. It should be a fun week.”
TRI-CENTRAL 51, TRI-COUNTY 7
Tri-Central exploded for 30 points in the second quarter to build a commanding 37-0 halftime lead and the Trojans cruised from there to the 51-7 victory in the opening round of Class A Sectional 43.
In the big quarter, the Trojans (4-6) returned two fumbles for touchdowns and also recorded a safety.
The Trojans led 51-0 after the third quarter. The Cavaliers (2-8) scored in the fourth quarter to deny the Trojans’ bid for a third straight shutout.
Felix Perez had four touchdowns (three on runs) for Tri-Central and Daetyn Horn had two TD runs and the safety. Gabe Fowler scored a TD and caused a fumble.
Winners of three straight, Tri-Central advances to face No. 8 Carroll (9-1) in a semifinal game at Carroll. The Cougars beat the Trojans 39-13 in Hoosier Heartland Conference play during the regular season.
CARROLL 49, N. WHITE 16
The No. 8-ranked Cougars took the first step in their bid for a sectional repeat by beating the Vikings 49-16 at North White in the opening round of Class A Sectional 43.
AROUND THE AREA
Northwestern, Maconaquah and Peru all lost games in the opening round of Class 3A Sectional 28.
No. 6-ranked Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, a 15-time state champion, beat Northwestern 47-19 on the Tigers’ turf. Northwestern finished 2-10.
Hamilton Heights handled Maconaquah 51-18. The Huskies took control early, leading 23-12 after the first quarter and 44-12 at halftime. The Braves closed the season 6-4.
Tippecanoe Valley blanked Peru 50-0 in a clash of Three Rivers Conference teams. Peru closed the season 3-7.
