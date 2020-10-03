RUSSIAVILLE — It took Western a quarter and change to establish dominance, but once the Panther football team weathered a solid initial challenge from Northwestern, the Panthers took control and didn’t relent in a 56-6 victory over their Howard County rivals Friday night at Western.
Western back Jerry Padgett caught a touchdown pass, then ran for six more and amassed 310 yards on the ground to power the Panther surge. Western led 7-0 after the first quarter on quarterback Braeden Bryant’s 15-yard TD pass to Padgett.
Western (6-1, 2-1 Hoosier Conference East) went up 14-0 with 8:21 left in the second quarter when Padgett bounced a run to the right side, then changed gears and steamed to a 37-yard TD. But Northwestern (0-7, 0-4 HC East) answered two minutes later on a 52-yard run by Jaelen Folwer to trim the lead to 14-7.
It was all Western after that. The Panther offensive line gave Padgett holes to work with and he scored three more times in the second quarter — on runs of 31, 8 and 19 yards to help the Panthers to a 36-6 lead at halftime.
“It’s a rivalry game and I knew they were going to come out and play hard and be excited,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “[Northwestern backs] Jaelen Fowler and Cole Cardwell are both really good runners and they utilized them and go them the ball a lot. They did a good job. I knew they weren’t going to come out and roll over.
“Then we started to take control really in the second quarter. I felt like our offensive line blocked extremely well and opened up some big holes for Jerry. Obviously Jerry Padgett had a huge night for us on the offensive side of the ball.”
Western got the ball first in the second half and Padgett ripped off a 33-yard run on the first play, then a 43-yard scoring run on the second play to put the Panthers up 43-6 and trigger a running clock for the rest of the game. He finished with 310 yards rushing. Western’s Darrian Story scored on a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter and finished with 52 yards.
“I think we went two plays and scored to start the second half and at that point it was really in hand.”
Western’s offensive line of Rhett Berryman, Braydon Erb, Alec Judeika, Coby Tuggle and Dan Marley along with tight ends Dylan Bryant and Romey Collins created running lanes that led to a big night.
“I coach the offensive line and I’ve been pushing those guys really hard,” Stewart said. “I felt like last week we didn’t play very well up front and I challenged those guys to be more physical and more dominating up front. [Friday] night they took that challenge and really did a great job up front.”
For his part, Padgett was patient in finding seams, then explosive once he was in the clear.
“He’s an extremely strong kid and he does a great job of making one cut and hitting the hole and going full speed,” Stewart said. “He’s a pretty special running back.”
Panther QB Braeden Bryant was 5 of 10 through the air for 99 yards.
For Northwesetern, Fowler ran a dozen times for 38 yards, and Cardwell added 36 yards on 10 totes. The Tigers got six first downs in the first half and challenged Western when the Tiger offense was on the field, but couldn’t stop the Panther offense. Western did not punt and turned the ball over on downs one time.
Western’s Garret Lupoi and Hayden Shepherd each snagged an interception.
Western plays Tipton next in a game that could determine the division winner.
“I felt like our kids really took this week and really embraced the idea of let’s do our part to get better and be the best team we can be, and I felt we played extremely well for four quarters,” Stewart said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.