Western's football team rocked Kokomo with an explosive offense Saturday night at Walter Cross Field.
Running back Jerry Padgett picked up where left off last season by running for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Running back/receiver Nathaniel Liddell ran for 122 yards and a TD and also had a 41-yard reception. New starting quarterback Braeden Bryant completed three pass attempts to three different receivers for a total of 85 yards, highlighted by a 27-yard TD pass to his brother Dylan Bryant.
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Western's Nathaniel Liddell scoring the teams second touchdown for their victory over Kokomo 34-19 and celebrates with Romey Collins. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Western's Braeden Bryant drops on the line to score the first touchdown in the 34-19 victory over Kokomo. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Nathaniel Liddell scores on a 56-yard run in the opening quarter of the Panthers' 34-19 victory over Kokomo on Saturday night at Walter Cross Field.
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Kokomo's Evan Barker tries to toss the ball off instead of going down but is penalized for a illegal lateral. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Kokomo's Evan Barker tries jump over the tackle of Western's Hayden Shepherd but looses the ball with a recovery boy Western's Thomas Debruler. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Kokomo's Evan Barker tries jump over the tackle of Western's Hayden Shepherd but looses the ball with a recovery boy Western's Thomas Debruler. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Kokomo's Evan Barker tries jump over the tackle of Western's Hayden Shepherd but looses the ball with a recovery boy Western's Thomas Debruler. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Western's Romey Collins running the ball in the 2nd quarter. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Kokomo's Plez Lawrence scoring Kokomo's first touchdown. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Bronson Smith gets a hand on Western's quarterback Braeden Bryant disrupting the play but not taking him down. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Romey Collins pulls in a catch in the second quarter. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo HS hosts Western HS football on Aug. 22, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
In all, the Panthers gained 510 yards behind rock-solid line play and came away with a 34-19 victory over the Wildkats in the first meeting between the teams.
"I was pleased with our offense," Western coach Alex Stewart said. "Obviously, we have some nice athletes. Nathaniel Liddell had a big game and Jerry Padgett took over down the stretch and pretty much was unstoppable. That is not anything I didn't expect from Jerry. He has worked his rear end off to be the best player he can be and he had an outstanding night."
Padgett averaged 9.5 yards per carry — right around what he averaged last season when he had five 200-yard games and totaled 1,891 yards in 10 games.
"I honestly couldn't do it without my teammates," the Panther senior said. "We established a brotherhood years ago, playing fourth, fifth grade. We play for each other, everybody doing their job, no one takes credit. We just get the job done."
The Panthers scored on the opening drive and played in front the rest of the way. They led 14-0 after the first quarter, 21-13 at halftime and 21-19 after the third quarter before sealing the win with two scores in the fourth.
"They did a great job of always answering the bell," new Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. "When we'd come down and score, they'd answer us right back and that was the difference in the ballgame. Offensively, they do a good job [with their system]. Hat's off to them for doing what they do and doing it well."
Kokomo had its moments offensively, including 290 rushing yards, but the Kats lacked consistency in their first game in Colby's double-wing offense.
"That's going to come with time," Colby said. "I hate to go back to this, but 10 days as a team is a short amount of time to play a game on. Hopefully as time progresses, we'll get a little bit better and better."
Liddell highlighted Western's hot start. He had a 45-yard run on the game's opening drive. Four plays later, Braeden Bryant scored on a four-yard keeper. After Kokomo's opening drive ended in a punt, Liddell struck again. After Padgett had runs of 11 and 23 yards, Liddell took an inside handoff and sprinted away for a 56-yard TD.
The Kats seemed to stem the tide when Ta'shy Stewart capped a seven-play, 61-yard drive with a five-yard TD run at 6:44 of the second quarter — but on the next play from scrimmage, Padgett ripped off a 50-yard TD run and the Panthers had a 21-7 lead.
Kokomo struck with a big play of its own late in the half. After Western had a drive end in a punt, Plez Lawrence exploded for a 65-yard TD run to make it 21-13 with 1:58 left in the half.
Kokomo received the kickoff to start the second half and put together a 10-play, 60-yard drive. When Shayne Spear scored on a one-yard plunge, the Kats had clawed within 21-19. Western needed an answer and it came in the form of its longest drive — 12 plays covering 69 yards. Facing third-and-22 from the Kokomo 27, Braeden Bryant stepped up with his 27-yard TD strike to his brother.
"That was a great throw by Braeden on third and long," Alex Stewart said. "I'm happy for him, he played well."
After Kokomo went three-and-out, the Panthers put the game away by giving the ball to Padgett. He carried the ball six times on a seven-play drive. His 16-yard TD run made it 34-19 with 6:36 left.
Padgett was still running strong late in the game while many players from both teams had cramping issues.
"I put a lot of time and effort into this program," Padgett said. "I take it to heart. We all do and we all have work to do. It's early in the season, but I know we got this."
Defensively, Mason Hill and Riley Western led the Panthers with eight tackles apiece. Dylan Bryant, Brayden Erb and Hayden Shepherd added six stops apiece.
The Kats' Lawrence finished with 168 rushing yards. Myles Lenoir led Kokomo's defense with 11 tackles and Stewart and Bronson Smith had seven apiece.
Alex Stewart credited his players for handling spots of adversity and fighting hard. He hopes the win serves as a boost into the rest of the season.
"It's a good start to the season," he said. "When you play a tough team like Kokomo, and they're extremely well coached, and you're able to come away with the victory, obviously you feel good. Winning those games against the bigger schools and the tougher competition is only going to help us as we get further along in the season."
