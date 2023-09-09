OXFORD — Slipping through holes created by his offensive line, Matthew McKitrick rushed for 251 yards and four touchdowns in the first half Friday night to spark Western’s 62-19 football victory at Benton Central.
Western (2-2) wasted little time taking advantage of a partially blocked punt after forcing a three-and-out on the opening drive. McKitrick found an opening created by the left side of the Panthers’ offensive line and sprinted 46 yards untouched into the end zone. Deaglan Pleak’s kick made it 7-0 just 66 seconds into the game.
“Our big guys up front played really, really well,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “They opened up some big holes. I also thought they played well up front defensively as well. We controlled the line of scrimmage and our backs hit the holes really hard.”
The Bison (1-3) needed just 34 seconds to respond.
Corbin Cooley turned a screen pass from Joe Widmer into a 78-yard sprint down the Western sideline for a touchdown. The Panthers retained the lead when the extra-point kick sailed left of the goalposts.
The dominant first quarter continued for Western. This time the Panthers needed six plays, five of them rushes by McKitrick, to score. On a play that looked similar to his first touchdown run, McKitrick found an opening and galloped 50 yards for the score. Pleak’s kick upped the lead to 14-6.
McKitrick wasn’t the only Panther to enjoy a memorable first quarter. Defensive back Ian Beatty was in the right place at the right time when a tipped pass landed in his arms at the Western 47.
Beatty’s second interception came on the first play from scrimmage after Levi Shoemaker’s 43-yard touchdown pass to, you guessed it, Beatty made it 21-6 with 3:46 still to go.
To the surprise of almost no one at Mallory Field, McKittrick rambled 35 yards on the next play to make it 28-6 following Pleak’s fourth extra point.
McKitrick rushed for 201 yards on nine carries in the first 12 minutes. His total was boosted by carries going 46, 16, 50, 35 and 34 yards.
“He’s gotten better each game,” Stewart said of McKitrick, who had rushed for 232 yards against Rensselaer last week. “His vision is getting better. He’s setting up his blocks and uses the blocks to make cuts. He’s so quick that once he gets through the hole he gives teams problems. And he’s strong so he’s hard to bring down.”
The Panthers couldn’t keep up that offensive pace in the second quarter, but they didn’t need to. Western went into halftime with a 48-12 lead thanks to McKittrick’s fourth touchdown run (6 yards), Brady Comer’s 65-yard jaunt and a 69-yard kickoff return for a score by Beatty with 53.6 seconds remaining in the half.
Benton Central almost exclusively used Widmer for its offense in the first half. The left-handed senior was 24 of 31 for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Makhail Cleaver was Widmer’s favorite target, hauling in 11 passes for 172 yards.
The IHSAA-mandated running clock for the second half didn’t prevent Beatty from collecting his third interception. Beatty managed to keep his feet in bounds along the sideline to end Benton Central’s only play of the third quarter.
“The last couple of games I’ve seen improvement from our entire team,” Stewart said. “One thing that we preach is swarm the football. Our kids did a really good job of that.”
Western’s Cameron Hobensack tacked on a 4-yard touchdown run with 6:51 to go and a 52-yarder with 1:08 to play.
Widmer found a wide open Nevin Goodwin for a 37-yard touchdown pass with 3:28 remaining. Widmer finished 24 of 37 for 289 yards and four interceptions.
