Six weeks ago, West Lafayette drilled Western 69-19, dropping the Panthers to 1-2.
Western followed with five straight wins to close the regular season. That included a 4-0 run in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division.
As a result, Western has another crack at West Lafayette. The Panthers (6-2) visit the Class 3A No. 1-ranked Red Devils (8-0) tonight for the HC championship game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“They’re obviously one of the best teams in the state of Indiana,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “We did not play our best game against them the first time so we’re looking forward to a rematch with them and hopefully we’ll perform better.”
Stewart likes how his team has grown and developed over the course of the season.
“I feel like we’re really clicking on all cylinders,” he said. “I think our defense probably had its best game of the season last Friday against Tipton. Our offense has done a really good job of controlling the line of scrimmage and chewing up the clock and just playing our style of football.”
Western has a run-heavy offense. Quarterback Dylan Bryant ranks No. 3 in the state with 1,391 yards. West Lafayette counters with a defense that allows just 8.8 points per game, the 13th best defensive average in the state.
“The first time, we scored three times on them and we were able to have success, but a lot of it was in big plays,” Stewart said. “This game, we need to chew up the clock and have more long, sustained drives. Last week, we opened up with a 16-play drive against Tipton. We chewed up the majority of the first quarter with that drive. [West Lafayette’s] offense is so explosive, you don’t want to give them very many opportunities. Our best defense could possibly be trying to play keep away.”
The Red Devils’ offensive average of 48.13 points per game ranks No. 5 in the state. The Red Devils have rushed for 1,787 yards passed for 1,670 yards.
Western — which is making its first appearance in the HC title game since joining the league in 2015 — hopes to emulate what Cass did in 2019. That season saw the Red Devils hammer the Kings 58-21 in a non-division game, with the Kings later beating the Red Devils 49-42 in the HC title game.
ALSO IN THE HC
In the Hoosier Conference’s third-place game, Class 2A No. 8 Tipton (7-1) visits Class 2A No. 10 Lafayette Central Catholic (5-3). Tipton beat LCC 42-28 on Sept. 17. The Knights have followed with three straight wins by a combined score of 149-7.
The Blue Devils have beaten the Knights three straight times, including a sweep of two games last season.
In the fifth-place game, Hamilton Heights (5-3) visits Rensselaer (5-3). In the seventh-place game, Cass (2-5) is at Twin Lakes (2-6). And in the ninth-place game, Northwestern (0-7) visits Benton Central (0-6).
Northwestern and BC are meeting in the ninth-place game for the fifth straight year. Last year, the Tigers beat the Bison 20-6 to snap a 19-game losing streak. This year, the Bison are looking to snap a 17-game losing streak.
TECH AT KOKOMO
Kokomo welcomes Arsenal Tech to Walter Cross Field for a North Central Conference game to close the regular season.
It’s a matchup of upper-division teams. Tech (5-3 overall) is 4-1 in the league and Kokomo (6-2) is 3-2. Tech’s lone league loss came to Logansport. The Titans did not play Harrison (4-0 NCC) or Lafayette Jeff (5-1).
The Wildkats are looking to bounce back from last week’s 35-14 loss to Harrison.
After tonight, Kokomo will have a bye week next week before facing Anderson in the opening round of Sectional 12 on Oct. 29.
IN THE HHC
Eastern missed a chance to lock up its third straight Hoosier Heartland Conference title last week. Sheridan beat the Comets 14-7 in overtime, creating a tie between the two teams in the standings with one week remaining.
Eastern (6-2, 5-1 HHC) can take at least a share of the title by beating Clinton Prairie (4-3, 4-2) tonight at Prairie. Likewise, Sheridan (6-2, 5-1) can take at least a share with a victory tonight. The Blackhawks are hosting Carroll (4-3, 4-2).
Also in the HHC tonight, Taylor (0-4, 0-4) visits Delphi (5-3, 4-2), and Tri-Central (3-5, 1-5) visits Clinton Central (2-6, 0-5).
IN THE TRC
Peru and Maconaquah both finish the regular season on the road. The Bengal Tigers (5-2, 5-1) are at Manchester (4-3, 4-2). The Braves (2-4, 2-4) are at Rochester (4-2, 3-2).
Tippecanoe Valley (6-0) leads the league. Peru is in sole possession of second place. Peru has won four in a row.
