Western’s football team has put together 10 straight wins in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division over the last three seasons. That run includes a 4-0 division record last year when the Panthers advanced to the HC championship game for the first time.
The Panthers will look for another 4-0 division finish when they visit Tipton tonight.
The Panthers (4-3 overall) already have secured a return trip to the HC title game. They hold a one-game division lead over Hamilton Heights and Lewis Cass. Those teams meet tonight. Should the division come down to a tiebreaker, Western owns victories over both.
Tipton (3-4, 1-2 division) is coming off a 42-7 loss to Hamilton Heights. Western beat Heights 35-14 on Sept. 16.
Tipton is 4-3 against Western since the latter joined the conference, but the Panthers have won the last three. That streak coincides with the Panthers’ 10-game division winning streak.
Western will face Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette in the HC title game next week. Tipton will play against TBD in the seventh-place game.
RICHMOND AT KOKOMO
Class 4A co-No. 5-ranked Kokomo hosts Richmond in a North Central Conference game that looks like a major mismatch.
The Kats head into their regular-season home finale 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the NCC. The Red Devils are 0-7 and 0-5 — and they’re mired in a 15-game NCC losing streak.
Further, the Kats score 41.9 points per game and hold opponents to 8.4. The Red Devils score 4.9 (they’ve been shut out four times) and allow 53.1.
Richmond holds a 37-20-1 lead in the all-time series, but Kokomo has won the last four meetings and 11 of the last 15.
Kokomo and Harrison share the NCC lead. They do not meet this season. Next week, Kokomo closes at Lafayette Jeff (5-2, 4-1).
EASTERN AT SHERIDAN
Eastern’s bid for a share of a fourth straight Hoosier Heartland Conference title is simple. The Comets need to beat Class A No. 10-ranked Sheridan tonight — and then hope Class A No. 5 Carroll loses to Clinton Prairie tonight or to Sheridan next week.
Sheridan and Carroll share the league lead with 5-0 records and Eastern follows at 4-1.
Sheridan (6-1 overall) is riding a six-game winning streak. The Blackhawks have pitched three straight shutouts — against HHC foes Clinton Prairie and Taylor and non-conference foe North Central (Farmersburg).
Eastern (5-2 overall) counters with a strong offense. The Comets average 37.6 points.
Sheridan beat Eastern 14-7 in OT last season to snap the Comets’ 20-game HHC winning streak. The teams shared the title.
AROUND THE AREA
In the Hoosier Conference East Division, Lewis Cass (5-2, 2-1) hosts Hamilton Heights (5-2, 2-1). The winner will play in the third-place game in the HC’s crossover games next week and the loser will play in the fifth-place game.
In a non-division matchup of HC teams, Northwestern (1-6, 0-4) visits Rensselaer (4-3, 2-2).
In the HHC, co-leader Carroll (7-0, 5-0) hosts Clinton Prairie (5-2, 3-2). Also in the HHC, Taylor (1-6, 1-4) hosts Tri-Central (1-6, 0-5).
In the Three Rivers Conference, Maconaquah (5-2, 5-1) entertains Manchester (1-6, 1-5), while Peru (2-5, 2-4) hosts Northfield (3-4, 2-4).
