RUSSIAVILLE — With two of its top players watching from the sidelines, the odds seemed stacked against Western’s football team out of the gate with visiting Rensselaer Friday night.
The Panthers were hearing none of that.
Riding a dominant performance from sophomore running back Matthew McKitrick, Western earned its first win of the season, 33-20 over Rensselaer with senior Deaglan Pleak and junior Kyler Norman still out with injuries.
McKitrick finished with a monster game – 262 total yards and four scores – churning out 232 yards and three TDs on 31 carries rushing and adding a pair of catches for 30 yards including a 16-yard TD catch from classmate Levi Shoemaker as the Panthers found success through the underclassmen tandem.
“He’s a great kid,” Western coach Alex Stewart said of McKitrick. “We have high expectations with him. He made big improvements from last week to this week. Last week, there were some cuts he didn’t quite see or make and [Friday] he started to see the blocking schemes open up for him and he made some great cuts. He played an outstanding game for us both sides of the ball, as did our sophomore quarterback Levi Shoemaker. He had to step in and be the guy at the helm. He completed some great passes.”
Shoemaker completed 5 of 9 passes for 81 yards with two passing TDs. Aside from his TD throw to Mckitrick, he also hit Brady Comer with a beautiful 18-yard pass that Comer hauled in as he slid out of the end zone. That score broke a 20-all tie, putting the Panthers up 27-20 with 5:30 to play after Rensselaer turned the ball over on downs.
On the Bombers’ next possession, they fumbled on second and 7 and Western recovered. Cal Berryman – another sophomore – knocked the ball loose and Ian Beatty pounced on it.
McKitrick then broke free for a 31-yard TD with 2:32 showing that created the separation Western needed.
Beatty also intercepted a pass in the first quarter with the game tied 6-all that led to a Panther score.
“Beatty is a guy who can make big plays,” Stewart said. “He had the interception early, and a big catch before the half and then the big fumble recovery. He’s a guy who always seems to be in the right place at the right time.”
Western (1-2) opened the game with a three and out, and Rensselaer’s Diego Hernandez-Reyes returned the punt 61 yards to paydirt and a 6-0 Bomber lead just 1:30 into the game.
Western responded with a quick, four-play drive culminating in McKitrick’s first score, a 59-yard run.
After Beatty’s interception, McKitrick scored from two yards out to cap a 35-yard drive and give Western a 13-6 lead after one quarter.
Aaron Barko tied the game at 13-all on a one-yard run at the start of the second quarter for Rensselaer (2-1) and Western took the lead back with :12 to play in the half when McKitrick hauled in his 16-yard catch from Shoemaker.
Rensselaer tied it at 20-all midway through the third quarter when QB Cohen Westfall hit Barko with a 30-yard TD pass and it looked like the Bombers might be stealing the momentum back from the Panthers. But Western’s defense came up big down the stretch, forcing the turnover on downs and then the fumble recovery.
“They made some adjustments at halftime so we had to make some adjustments,” Stewart said after his team celebrated his birthday by singing to him after the win. “Our kids did a great job of making those adjustments. In the second half we were able to open up some stuff. Our kids just refused to lose [Friday]. I’m really proud of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.