THORNTOWN — Last season, Western’s football team defeated Western Boone in thrilling fashion, scoring a touchdown with six seconds left and adding the extra point for a 42-41 win. It was the only loss the Stars suffered during their Class 2A state championship runs of 2018 and ‘19.
Friday night, the Stars had a shot at avenging that loss, but this time the Class 4A Panthers got the job done on the road. Jerry Padgett ran for 166 yards and a touchdown and Nathaniel Liddell caught a pair of long TD passes as the Panthers moved to 2-0 with a 31-21 victory over the Class 2A No. 6-rated Stars.
“Any time you can start the season 2-0 against two really good football teams that are both going to win a lot of games, it’s great,” said Western coach Alex Stewart. “We played with a lot of resilience [Friday] against a bit of a letdown after Kokomo last week.”
Both teams were slow to get going during a scoreless first quarter, but it was the Panthers who struck first early in the second. Western went on an 80-yard drive in eight plays before QB Braeden Bryant connected with his brother Dylan Bryant for a 7-yard TD with 8:03 left in the first half.
That play started off a scoring blitz where the teams combined for five touchdowns in the span of roughly seven minutes of game time. The Stars (0-2) answered immediately when Robby Taylor went straight up the middle and broke several tackles on his way to an 80-yard TD run on the next play from scrimmage.
Western responded with a six-play, 56-yard scoring drive that Padgett capped with a short run, but WeBo was able to tie it at 14-14 with a short Taylor run with 1:34 left before the half.
Not content to sit on the ball and with a short field, it was Western’s turn for a quick answer. Braeden Bryant found Liddell with 1:15 left on a beautifully lofted pass over the defense, hitting him in stride for a 54-yard score that gave the Panthers a 21-14 halftime lead.
“Liddell is a special playmaker,” said Stewart. “Our quarterback stood in there and made some great throws under pressure. The two of them hit on a couple of huge plays that ended up being the difference.”
The Panthers gained some breathing room late in the third when Liddell and Bryant hooked up again from long distance. This time Liddell beat his defender on a jump ball and scored from 53 yards. All told, Liddell caught six passes for 159 yards and two scores while also rushing six times for 44 yards.
Braeden Bryant had a 10-of-14 passing night for 225 yards and three touchdowns.
Down 28-14, the Stars didn’t go away easily. Connor Garrity scored on a 19-yard pass from Elliot Young with 1:54 left in the third to make it 28-21 Panthers. Their defense then buckled down and gave them a chance with a pair of fourth-down stops in their own territory.
The first stop came with 9:20 to go when the Stars stopped Padgett on fourth-and-one from the WeBo 5. The Panthers forced a three-and-out and got the ball at the Stars’ 40, but then turned it over on downs again at the 28 with 4:10 left.
WeBo was unable to take advantage of the second chance as Taylor fumbled on the first play and Western recovered.
“Our offense is a ground-and-pound offense and when you make us do something else it’s tough on us,” said WeBo coach Justin Pelley. “Robby Taylor carried 35 times last week and about 25 times [Friday]. He is sure-handed and doesn’t fumble, but when you play football enough things can happen.”
Western was able to work the clock down to 1:25 before Brendin Fuller converted a 22-yard field goal for the final margin.
The Panthers will take to the road for a third straight week next week when they travel to Rensselaer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.