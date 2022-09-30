Following three straight losses to open the season, Western’s football team has won three in a row to even its record — and start 2-0 in the East Division of the Hoosier Conference.
Northwestern, meanwhile, opened with a victory, but has lost five in a row to drop to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the division.
The rivals will clash tonight when the Tigers visit the Panthers for the “Battle for the Bell.”
Western holds sole possession of the division lead with games remaining vs. Northwestern and Tipton. The East Division winner advances to play West Division champion West Lafayette in the HC championship on Oct. 14.
Western is 5-1 against Northwestern since the introduction of the Bell, having won five in a row since coach Alex Stewart switched sides in the rivalry. The last four meetings have been all Panthers — 62-0 in 2018, 64-0 in 2019, 56-6 in 2020 and 48-13 last year.
The Panthers own a 51-17-1 advantage in the all-time series.
KOKOMO AT ANDERSON
The Class 4A No. 6-ranked Wildkats hit the road to take on the Indians in North Central Conference play.
Kokomo (6-0 overall) and Class 5A No. 6 Harrison share the NCC lead with 4-0 records. They do not play each other this year.
The Kats are roaring on both sides of the ball. They are scoring 41.33 points per game and holding opponents to 8.67. The average margin of 32.67 ranks No. 12 in the state regardless of class.
Anderson (3-3, 3-1 NCC) has beaten Richmond, Marion and Arsenal Tech. Those teams have a combined record of 1-17. The Indians beat Tech 27-26 in overtime last week.
Kokomo has beaten Anderson five straight times, including 35-6 in a sectional game last year. The streak dates back to 2013 as the teams do not meet every year.
All-time, Kokomo owns a 43-18-2 lead in the series.
TC AT EASTERN
In Hoosier Heartland Conference play, Tri-Central (1-5, 0-4) visits Eastern (4-2, 3-1).
Eastern has the edge in offense. The Comets average 36.5 points per game while the Trojans average 17.7.
Eastern beat TC 41-6 last year for its fourth straight win in the series.
TAYLOR AT PRAIRIE
In another HHC game, Taylor (1-5, 0-4) travels to Clinton Prairie (4-2, 2-2).
If common opponents are an indicator, it could be a close game. Both teams beat Clinton Central — Prairie by a 34-0 score and Taylor by a 40-6 score. Sheridan beat both — 42-0 vs. Prairie and 48-0 vs. Taylor.
If past history is an indicator, Prairie is a clear favorite. The Gophers are 7-0 against Taylor since the Titans joined the HHC in 2015. The Gophers rolled to a 62-13 win in last year’s game.
AROUND THE AREA
Also in the HHC, Class A No. 5 Carroll (6-0, 4-0) visits Clinton Central (0-6, 0-4). With a win, Carroll can pull into a tie with Sheridan atop the league standings.
In an HC East Division game, Tipton (3-3, 1-1) visits Hamilton Heights (4-2, 1-1).
In the Three Rivers Conference, Maconaquah (5-1, 5-0) visits Tippecanoe Valley (6-0, 5-0) for a battle for sole possession of the league lead. Last year, Valley beat Mac 57-6 en route to the title.
Also in the TRC, Peru (2-4, 2-3) visits Southwood (4-2, 4-1). Southwood has won four straight since opening 0-2.
In a non-conference game, Cass (5-1) visits Class 3A No. 1-ranked West Lafayette (6-0).
