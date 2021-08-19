Following a sectional runner-up finish in 2019 and a solid 7-2 record in 2020, Peru’s football team heads into the 2021 season with a largely young team.
Coach Romison Saint-Louis returns four starters on offense and five starters on defense. Otherwise, he is breaking in a lot of young players.
Saint-Louis said the young players showed nice progress from the first day of summer to last week’s preseason scrimmage.
“It comes with experience,” he said. “They’re young, but they give great effort and for the most part they’re not afraid to get physical. I’m really excited about this team and the future is really bright for our young guys. They’re young and inexperienced, but they do not lack the desire to compete.”
Saint-Louis has a pair of seniors to lead his offense in 6-foot-2, 220-pound quarterback Levi Strong and 5-8, 175-pound running back Brayden Masters.
Last season, Strong passed for 506 yards on 58.7% accuracy and ran for 901 yards while Masters ran for 977 yards. They had five rushing touchdowns apiece and Strong also had four TD passes.
The other returning starters on offense are sophomore slot receivers Matthew Roettger (6-1, 185) and Alex Ross (6-0, 160). Roettger had two TD catches last season. He also had two TD passes as the backup QB.
Sophomore Braxton Strong (6-3, 195) is a wide receiver/tight end and senior Noah Beam (5-9, 130) is a wide receiver.
Up front, for at least Week 1, sophomore Griffin Wouster (6-2, 190) is the left tackle, senior Collin Sharp (6-0, 250) is the left guard, sophomore Liam Lancaster (6-3, 180) is the center, junior Josh Watkins (6-1, 190) is the right guard and sophomore Ean Waymire (5-10, 195) is the right tackle.
Saint-Louis expects the offense to click once the inexperienced players gain reps.
“It’s going to take us awhile to get going offensively, but I think defensively we have some speed in space, we have some speed at the line, so we’re going to hang our hat on our defense until we get our offense going. But I feel confident that we’ll be able to put some points on the board as well,” he said.
Defensively, Peru returns Levi Strong and Roettger to safety positions, Masters to outside linebacker and Sharp to nose guard. In addition, Ross is moving from corner to inside linebacker.
Braxton Strong and Wouster are defensive ends. Waymire, sophomore Brandt Gamble (5-7, 160) and sophomore Isaac Beam (6-0, 175) are inside linebackers. Senior Cameron Baber (5-8, 140) and junior Alex Smithers (5-11, 180) are cornerbacks.
Saint-Louis said Levi Strong, junior Ben Beckman (5-10, 150) and senior Kaile Sharp (5-10, 180) are possible kickers.
Peru visits Logansport on Friday to open the season. The Tigers have won the last two meetings in the series, which dates back to 1902. The Berries hold a 60-52-5 lead.
After the opener, Peru heads into Three Rivers Conference for the final eight weeks of the season.
“We’ll have to play our best football each week,” Saint-Louis said. “It’s like I tell our kids, we have to be prepared for [the week’s opponent] and what they do, but our biggest concern is focusing on self and improving self. If we can keep doing that and get every better every week, we’ll be all right.”
That has worked for the Tigers under Saint-Louis. Following a winless 2018 in his first season, the Tigers improved to 6-6 in 2019 and 7-2 in 2020. COVID protocols kept Peru from playing in the 2020 postseason.
Saint-Louis is pleased with the progress, but he wants to do more than maintain it.
“We have not met the goals that we have set out for ourselves and that is championships,” he said. “The goal is to win championships, not just one, but multiple in a season so that’s what we’re aiming for. That’s the standard we want, that we are a championship-winning program, and we’re not there yet.”
