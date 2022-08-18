Romison Saint-Louis rebuilt Peru’s football team over his four seasons in the Circus City. Following a winless season in 2018, Saint-Louis led the Bengal Tigers to records of 6-6, 7-2 and 8-3 over the last three seasons. That stretch included two sectional runner-up finishes.
With Saint-Louis now coaching at Elkhart, new Peru coach Tim Weeks will look to keep the Bengal Tigers moving forward.
“Coach Saint-Louis left the program in great shape. He was and is a classy man,” Weeks said. “The community has been very supportive and friendly. The kids are extremely hard working. Peru is a great place to be.”
Weeks has previously been a head coach at South Vermillion, Brebeuf Jesuit and Taylor. After a stint as Kokomo’s baseball coach, he returned his focus to football as an assistant coach, first at Kokomo and later at Eastern.
Weeks pointed to a new challenge as one of the reasons he was drawn to Peru.
“Always looking forward,” he said.
Peru scored 29.3 points per game last season. Quarterback Levi Strong and running back Brayden Masters graduated, but Weeks likes the options he has to fill those positions.
Junior Matthew Roettger (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) is the new quarterback. Last season, he led Peru in receiving yards (274) and was third in rushing yards (254).
“Roetteger is arguably one of the best all-around athletes in the area,” Weeks said, noting the three-sport athlete also excels in basketball and baseball.
Peru’s receiving threats include junior tight end Braxton Strong (6-4, 230) and junior slot receiver Alex Ross (6-2, 175). Braxton Strong had 14 catches for 261 yards and three touchdowns last season. Ross had 10 catches for 160 yards and one score.
“Strong could potentially have a breakout year. He is a big kid with size,” Weeks said. “Ross is a hard-working kid and very athletic.”
Peru’s other skill players include senior running back Alex Smithers (6-0, 195), senior receiver Braxten Robbins (5-11, 160), junior receiver Brady Hahn (5-10, 150) and sophomore receiver Isaac Beam (6-2, 160).
Up front, senior tackle Josh Watkins (6-4, 205), junior center Liam Lancaster (6-3, 235) and sophomore guard Trevi Hillman-Conley (5-9, 275) are standing out.
“The offensive line could be a really good unit, anchored by Watkins,” Weeks said.
Defensively, Hillman-Conley at tackle and junior Griffin Wouster (6-3, 215) and Braxton Strong at ends anchor the line. Ross and senior Donavynn Tyson (6-0, 220) are inside linebackers and Hahn and sophomore Tanner Boggs (6-1, 180) are outside linebackers. Roetteger is the strong safety and Smithers and senior Samuel Adejokun (5-10, 150) are cornerbacks.
“Conley will be very strong for us,” Weeks said. “Ross will have a big impact at linebacker. Adejokun and Boggs have had great preseason practices.”
Peru is hoping to contend in the Three Rivers Conference after tying for second place in 2020 and taking second place outright in 2021. The Bengal Tigers’ new sectional grouping is a tough one — Class 3A Sectional 28 is headlined by 15-time state champion Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.
“I believe this team can be as good as they want,” Weeks said. “Goals are always to get better each week spiritually, mentally and physically while winning our rivalry game with Maconaquah and the Three Rivers Conference and the Sectional 28 championships.”
